ARK Survival Ascended Mammoth taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various versatile dinosaurs that can be used for fighting, traveling, and gathering resources such as the Mammoth. This monster's size, damage, and ability make it an excellent pick for PvP and PvE in the game. Having a Mammoth on your roster can be extremely helpful and increase your chances of survival. While the monster can be intimidating to go up against, you'll need to take it down to start the taming process isince it is a knockout tame.

These large creatures can be straightforward to tame if you know what you're doing, but you must stock up on resources before heading out to tame them. This article will explain the Mammoth's location, preferred food, and how you can tame it in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Mammoth in ARK Survival Ascended

Mammoths are found in snowy regions and can be tamed by being fed superior kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location

Mammoths are large creatures in ARK Survival Ascended and can be found in the snowy and mountain areas on the island. As the snowy region is extremely cold, it can be lethal for players. You'll need to wear clothes that protect you from the cold before venturing into these areas. You can carry a strong and fast tame to protect and locate these creatures efficiently. These elephant-like creatures live in groups, so you can find a high-level Mammoth easily.

Preparation

You must be properly prepared before taming a Mammoth, as mistakes can be lethal. Here's a list of everything you need before taming the monster:

Superior Kibble

Crops

Mejoberry

Crossbow or Tranquilizer

Narcotics

Steel Billboards

After locating a Mammoth, you must clear the area of any aggressive monsters before approaching the beast. Failure to clear the region can result in an unsuccessful taming process.

Once the area has been secured, you can carefully approach the Mammoth you'd like to tame. You must not attack beasts that are close to their group as that can lead to an aggressive mob of Mammoth chasing you.

Taming

Once you have selected a Mammoth you want to tame, you can lure it to a safe and open area and trap it using steel billboards. While four to five steel billboards will be enough, you should carry extras in case the Mammoth breaks them. After trapping the ARK Survival Ascended beast, you can knock it down using a Crossbow or Tranquilizer. You can then feed it Superior Kibble, Crops, and berries to successfully tame it.

You must keep an eye on the Topor while taming a Mammoth and feed it Narcotics if the Torpor drops drastically.

Uses of Mammoth in ARK Survival Ascended

Mammoth can be used to battle and farm resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Battles

The Mammoth has various attacks that make it a lethal tame in ARK Survival Ascended. You can use its stomp attack to deal a massive amount of damage. The Mammoth can also be used as a tank to take damage, while your other tames shred the opponent.

Transport

The Mammoth has a great saddle that can carry multiple players. You can use it to efficiently complete team activities.

Farm

Mammoths can farm wood easily, so beginners can use this tame to complete their base quickly. Its ability to protect its master while farming various resources makes it one of the best utility dinos in ARK Survival Ascended.