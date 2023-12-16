Ark Survival Ascended Dire Bear taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended offers players a wide range of creatures that can be tamed and used for resources or battles, and one such beast is Dire Bear. These monsters can be great picks for PvP and PvE scenarios and help players increase their survivability. It can also make commuting through the island easy and protect players from various beasts. The Dire Bear is a knock-out game in the game.

Players need proper knowledge about its spawn locations and the food required to be tamed. This Ark Survival Ascended guide will explain everything one has to know about taming a Dire Bear.

How to tame a Dire Bear in Ark Survival Ascended

Dire Bear can be tamed by knocking it out and feeding it Honey (Image via Studio Wild Card)

Dire Bears are extremely powerful and are capable of acceleration. The bear is an expert in gathering honey and other resources. While roaming around the Redwood area on the map, players must take a large tame one with them for protection, as the beast is aggressive.

Taming a Dire Bear in Ark Survival Ascended requires multiple in-game items and preparations. Players must trap the bear and then knock it down when taming it. After finding a Dire bear, players must secure the area by taking down all the aggressive beasts on the premises.

After securing the area, players can set up a trap by using door frames or pillars and a large bear trap. Setting up a trap is relatively easy, but all required items must be prepared beforehand.

Required items

Pillars

Door Frames

Large Bear Trap

Weapons (to knock down the Dire Bear)

Spike Walls

All one needs to do is construct a box using four pillars and leave one side open. Then, place a bear trap in the center. Once the setup is complete, players can attack the bear and slowly lure it into the trap. After the Ark Survival Ascended bear is immobilized, survivalists can knock it down.

Another method to trap the bear is by creating a small room of door frames with stairs on one side that lead straight inside the room. While the door frames are big enough for people to come out, giant beasts like the Dire Bear won’t be able to. After luring the bear in and trapping it, players can efficiently take it down and start the taming process.

The best food to tame a Dire Bear is Giant Bee Honey. The quantity of honey required to tame the bear may vary based on its level, so players can carry 10-15 of them for safe measures. Giant Bee Honey can be found in the trees of the Redwood area.

Once players have gathered the honey, they can proceed with the taming process by feeding it to the Bear. During the taming process, players must build spike walls around the trap to protect the bear from harm.

After everything has been done according to the guide, players will have their own Dire Bear to use for battles or gathering resources. While players can use various methods to tame the bear, these are some of the best traps in Ark Survival Ascended to tame a Dire Bear.

Uses of Dire Bear in Ark Survival Ascended

Dire Bear can be used for gathering resources and battles (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Quick Transportation: Players can use The Dire Bear to travel around the island efficiently as they can go at very high speeds.

Gathering Resources: Dire Bears are experts at gathering resources like Organic Polymer and Honey as they have a passive ability that protects players from Honey Bees.

Battles and Protection: These bears are highly potent and can hold their own against several giant beasts in the game. Their battling capability makes them a must-have for every player.

Th3 Dire Bear is a great animal to tame for beginners in the game, as it is potent enough to fight with bosses and can gather resources quickly. Players can tame various beasts, battle different monsters, and explore the world of Ark Survival Ascended.