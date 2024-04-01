How to find and tame Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended

Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended is a new addition to the list of dinos coming with the Scorched Earth DLC. The Scorched Earth will bring various content to the game, such as new weather conditions, creatures, and other items. As Fasolasuchus is a new dino, it can be a prized possession on the roster of any player. However, the monster will not spawn throughout the map, making it difficult for players to tame.

While the monster is potent, it can be difficult for players to tame it. That said, this guide will explain everything one needs to know about finding and taming a Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended.

Spawn location for Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended

Fasolasuchus is a potent carnivore (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Fasolasuchus is an aggressive beast that will be released with the Scorched Earth DLC. The creature's design looks petrifying; it has a large bone-crushing jaw, a scaly hide, and looks like it can take almost any creature down in the sand.

Fasolasuchus can adapt to the desert, making it the perfect dino to be released with Scorched Earth. The aggressive beast in Ark Survival Ascended is the last enemy you want to face while stranded in the desert.

The spawn locations have yet to be confirmed since it arrives with the DLC. In the meantime, you can use commands to spawn it.

GMSummon command "Faso_Character_BP_C" *Level Of choice*

This command allows you to spawn a Fasolasuchus of any level you desire. However, it is based on the one used currently and can change; we will update the article if that happens.

Note: This article will be updated once the creature is available in the game and the location is discovered.

Taming strategy for Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended

Fasolasuchus is an aggressive tame and must be knocked out to tame. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Fasolasuchus won the community poll and will be included in the Scorched Earth DLC. The monster is lethal and can deal a large amount of damage, requiring players to be cautious while taming it.

To tame a Fasolasuchus, you need to locate it first. Once the DLC is out and the monster is available in the game, you can use a fast land or flying tame in Ark Survival Ascended to locate it. Fasolasuchus is not a passive tame and must be tamed aggressively with a knockout.

Once you locate the monster, use large, long-range artillery such as grenades or a strong tame to attack it until it's knocked out. You can then ride it and steer it to stones or walls to knock it out.

After you knock out the monster, feed its preferred food to start the taming process. As it is a carnivore, it prefers meat, prime meat, and fish. Once the taming bar is full, you will have your very own Fasolasuchus in Ark Survival Ascended.