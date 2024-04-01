How to get Sulfur in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Sulfur in Ark Survival Ascended is a valuable resource, but it takes work to find, especially early in the game. With the Scorched Earth DLC rolling out on April 1 players need to explore the latest map, new dinosaurs, and new items. While exploring the new content you must also be wary of the additional items required to progress efficiently in the harsh environment of Scorched Earth. As you progress through the game, you will need Sulfur in abundance because it is one of the important resources needed to craft valuable items.

However, it can be challenging to figure out where to find the item for players new to the ARK series. If you are lost on the map and need help finding the item, we are here to help. This guide will show you all the spots where Sulfur can be found and provide tips on how to gather it efficiently in Scorched Earth.

Where to Find Sulfur in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

You can find Sulfur through the rock with yellow streaks in the mountainous areas of Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Sulfur is located in the high mountains of Ark Scorched Earth. In these mountainous areas, look for rocks that have yellow streaks on them. You can gather large amounts of this element by using a pickaxe in Ark Survival Ascended. Typically, Sulfur is situated in the grey-blue mountains that encircle the map.

Watch out for rock golems while gathering Sulfur from rocks, as some of the rocks may be them in disguise.

Another method to gather Sulfur is by defeating specific creatures that drop it as loot. These creatures include Rock elementals, Magmasaur, and Wyverns. They pose a significant threat, so ensure you are well-equipped with potent weapons or tamed creatures to deal with them.

There is one more way to gather Sulfur using an Ankylosaurus, but it's risky. Using a hatchet will only yield stones, so it's not recommended for gathering Sulfur.

Sulfur in Ark Survival Ascended is a vital resource that players should prioritize obtaining because it has various uses in crafting and taming. It is essential for crafting items like flamethrowers and preserving salts and fuels. Additionally, it can be used for taming powerful creatures such as rock elementals and can even serve as food for a Phoenix.