ARK Survival Ascended comprises a lot of unique creatures that players can interact with. The taming system also allows them to use these creatures as companions and serve several purposes. This includes transporting, harvesting, carrying items, and hunting creatures. Among the tamable selections, Ankylosaurus is one of the beginner-friendly creatures in ARK Survival Ascended. This beast comes with an armored body and a tail that can deliver a life-threatening blow.

To help players in their pursuit, this article will go through some tips and tricks to tame an Ankylosaurus on ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame Ankylosaurus on ARK Survival Ascended

Ankylosaurus dossier entry (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Similar to Triceratops and many others, the Ankylosaurus has a docile temperament. These types of creatures will mostly ignore the player but will unleash a devastating blow with their tail club if provoked. Helena Walker, the author of the dossiers, described this creature as follows:

"Unlike many of the herd animals on the Island, Ankylosaurus crassacutis tends to live in small family units. I believe they can afford to stick with smaller groups because of their incredibly thick skin, for which they're named. Despite not being among the largest of the Island's herbivores, Ankylosaurus is one of the more difficult creatures to take down. Its thick, armored skin seems to make it more than a match for several of the mid-sized predators that would otherwise hunt it. Reckless carnivores are just as likely to hurt themselves on Ankylosaurus' spikes, as they are to get hit by its tail."

This creature is one of the largest known herbivorous dinosaurs inside ARK Survival Ascended. Although it is a massive beast that weighs around four to six tons, it can move significantly faster in water. This dinosaur excels at gathering materials, underwater mining, and carrying items, thanks to its 85% weight reduction for raw materials. Furthermore, it boasts a huge HP and thick hide, making it an incredible tank in PvP.

In order to tame the Ankylosaurus on ARK Survival Ascended, you need to follow these steps:

You can tame Ankylosaurus by using a knock-out method.

As this creature has a slow movement speed, you can easily outrun it or use Tranquilizer Darts or Tranquilizer Arrows from a long range.

To make Tranquilizer Darts or Tranquilizer Arrows, remember to make some narcotics beforehand by mixing Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat.

Once the Ankylosaurus is senseless, you must access its inventory and place the Regular Kibbles inside it.

Although these steps will help you tame the dinosaur in a non-lethal way, you must make an "Ankylosaurus saddle" by gathering Hide, Fiber, and Metal Ingots to start riding it.