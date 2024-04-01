How to get Cactus Sap in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Cactus Sap in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth is a vital resource that is crucial for a player’s survival. It's easily found across the map and provides hydration and nourishment when harvested and consumed. Perfect for journeys in the desert biome of the Scorched Earth expansion, it's used to craft various items, including Adobe Structures.

However, locating Cactus Sap can be quite time-consuming if you're not sure where to find it. This guide will help you find the best spots to gather Cactus Sap in Ark Scorched Earth.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth Cactus Sap locations

Location for cactus sap (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Scorched Earth has different landscapes, from mountains to plains. The plains are primarily in the desert biome, which is filled with Cacti that you can easily harvest. Cacti are the primary source of Cactus Sap.

Depending on the size of the Cacti, you can gather Cactus Sap from them using various tools. While smaller cacti can be harvested by hand or with a Whip, larger ones require tools or tamed creatures. The most effective tool is the Chainsaw, but an Axe or an Ankylosaurus can also do the job well.

Cactus Sap is valuable either alone or when used to craft various items, so you might want to keep a decent stock of it. It can come in clutch in hotter regions or desert biomes, where players have limited access to water and struggle with the heat.

Uses of Cactus Sap in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Cactus Sap can be used for Clay, Cactus Broth, and more (Image via Studio Wildcard)

One of the main benefits of Cactus Sap in Ark Survival Ascended is its ability to quench thirst, so you need to have it in your inventory to survive in the desert terrain of Scorched Earth, where water is scarce. While eating it only satisfies hunger, harvesting it directly helps satisfy thirst. Another important use of Cactus Sap is in crafting Clay, which is essential for making Adobe Structures.

However, it is important to note that Cactus Sap has a short expiry time of only 10 minutes. To preserve it for a longer period, you can use a Preserving Bin or Refrigerator, which extends its lifespan to 16 hours and 40 minutes. With that said, the following things can be crafted using Cactus Sap in Ark Survival Ascended:

Clay

Cactus Broth

Propellant

Once you craft clay from Ark Survival Ascended Cactus Sap, you can use it to build specific objects and structures. Propellant can be used to create equipment and ammo. Cactus Broth, a highly useful consumable, can also be made using Cactus Sap. It helps reduce water consumption and boost heat resistance.

