5 best quality-of-life mods to use in Ark Survival Ascended

Quality-of-life mods in Ark Survival Ascended allow players to change certain aspects of the game. The title offers one of the best taming systems in the survival genre. Players try to survive on the island and its creatures by crafting, building, and taming beasts. While most players are drawn to the intense survival journey the game offers, some players prefer enhancements in some aspects.

Among the various quality-of-life mods the game provides, some are better than others. This article lists some of the best quality-of-life mods in Ark Survival Ascended that players can use for a more comfortable survival journey.

Best quality-of-life mods in Ark Survival Ascended

1) AP: Death Recovery

AP: Death Recovery allows you to gather and recover all the items you lost during death (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When a player dies on the island of Ark Survival Ascended, everything on their inventory remains with the dead body, even when they respawn. Going to the spot where one dies and retrieving items can be tiresome and risky as other players can steal them; this mod aims to solve these issues.

AP: Death Recovery allows one to craft a grave anywhere on the map, preferably around their base. Upon death, players revive in their beds. After that, they can visit this gravestone and collect everything they lost with a single click. Everything one lost because of their death will be added back to their inventory using this mod.

2) Gaia: Teleporter

Gaia: Teleporter allows you to travel to various locations in the map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Traversing the large island of Ark Survival Ascended can be tiring and unsafe. Moving through the rugged terrains of the large island in the early game can be hectic, and as the game has no fast travel options, players without an excellent tame have to depend on their feet. Traveling to a cave or specific locations on the map can be difficult without a fast travel option.

Gaia: Teleporter allows players to travel to any cave entrance on the map with a single click. This mod allows you to craft a remote that will enable you to teleport; you can craft it once you reach Level 2. You can travel to any cave, whether underwater or on land.

3) Automated Ark

Automated Ark is one of the best quality-of-life mod in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Automated Ark is arguably the best quality-of-life mod in Ark Survival Ascended. Staying alive on the island is not easy and requires players to do heaps of hard labor. While the manual-focused tasks are an integral part of the game, some players want to waste their time crafting, constructing, and repairing.

Automated Ark is the best mod for players who want only the fun parts of the game, such as taming dinosaurs and raiding bases. With the Automated Ark mod, players can skip the tiring gameplay and focus on what they like the most.

4) Big Storage Box

Big Storage Box allows you to store a large number of items (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Many players face the problem of storage capacity in the title, which is extremely low compared to the amount of items one has to store. The more one explores the island, the more items one accumulates. While most of these items will have no immediate use, they will come convenient at some point in the game, requiring players to store them. To fix the storage area problem, one can use the Big Storage Box mod.

This mod allows you to craft big storage boxes with a large number of slots. The mod allows players to create two storage boxes: a small storage box that has 300 inventory slots with a 25x Spoil Timer and a larger storage box that has 800 inventory slots and a 50x Spoil Timer.

5) Super Spyglass Plus

Super Spy Glass Plus allows you to get detailed information about various things in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Spy Glass in Ark Survival Ascended is a great way to better understand a creature one is about to tame. This navigation tool can be used to look for a creature's gender, level, and more. While this is great for hunting down predators in the game, there is so much players need to know before heading out to tame the monster; that is where Super Spyglass Plus comes in.

Players can get detailed information about various things using a Super Spyglass Plus. It can show Wild and tamed stats, Mutation counts, food needed to tame the monster, and more. It even has night vision and predator vision and can give info about structures, making it one of the best quality-of-life mods in Ark Survival Ascended. This mod can be very handy when trying to tame aggressive monsters.

