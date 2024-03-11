The Ark Survival Ascended dino tier list ranks the dinos based on their effectiveness during PvP and PvE battles, the taming process, and abilities. The title offers a wide range of dinos with unique abilities that can help players survive on the island. While most of them are naturally useful, some need rework. Players must carefully analyze these dinos' utility and battle abilities before adding them to the roster.

The dinosaurs in this list excel at various factors of the game, but when ranking, it is a must to consider their overall effectiveness in the game. That said, this article offers a comprehensive Ark Survival Ascended dino tier list based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Ark Survival Ascended dino tier list (March 2024)

S-tier:

S-tier consists of the best dinos in the game. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The S-tier consists of the best and most lethal dinos in Ark Survival Ascended. These unique dinos have the ability to dominate the game, and taking that to their advantage, many players use them to excel at PvEs, PvPs, or both.

Here is a list of the S-tier dinos capable of tearing apart other dinos and players in battles, as well as those that can greatly help players in their survival journey on the island:

Ankylosaurus

Argentavis

Basilosaurus

Carcharodontosaurus

Carbonemys

Pteranodon

Quetzal

Woolly Rhino

Rex

Rhyniognatha

Therizinosaur

Spinosaurus

Giganotosaurus

Thylacoleo

Yutyrannus

A-tier:

A-tier dinos in Ark Survival Ascended. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The A-tier dinos rival the S-tier dinos in utility and battle; however, their strength and abilities fall short comparatively. The dinos in this tier are still worth taming and some of the best in Ark Survival Ascended, boasting extraordinary skills for farming, traversing, battles, and more.

The A-tier dinos are as follows:

Baryonyx

Daeodon

Castoroides

Doedicurus

Dung Beetle

Oviraptor

Mammoth

Megalodon

Otter

Paraceratherium

Parasaur

Phiomia

Procoptodon

Megatherium

Stegosaurus

Triceratops

Tusoteuthis

B-tier:

Dinos in the B-tier are good but have better substitutes. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The dinos in the B-tier are worth the tame, but they lack in a few areas of the game and are just not as effective as the A-tier dinos. They either have a better substitute for their abilities or have drawbacks like being hard to tame. While these dinos have their drawbacks, they can still be beneficial.

The B-tier dinos are mentioned below:

Allosaurus

Beezlebufo

Diplocaulus

Direwolf

Dunkleosteus

Kaprosuchus

Iguanodon

Megalosaurus

Moschops

Tapejara

Titanosaur

Purlovia

Sabertooth

Sarco

Mosasaurus

Ovis

C-tier:

The dinos in C-tier will only be playable after major buffs. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This tier consists of dinosaurs that need a substantial buff before players can start taming them. While these Ark Survival tames have unique and usable quirks, they can easily be replaced by other dinos that perform better. Players are advised to wait for Studio Wildcard to buff these creatures before taming them.

The C-tier dinos are the following:

Brontosaurus

Carnotaurus

Diplodocus

Dimorphodon

Equus

Dire Bear

Pelagornis

Gigantopithecus

Kairuku

Plesiosaur

Megaloceros

Microraptor

Mesopithecus

Pachyrhinosaurus

Raptor

Troodon

Titanboa

D-tier:

D-tier dinosaurs have unique but useless abilities. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The D-tier in the Ark Survival Ascended dino tier list consists of dinos with unique but ineffectual abilities in the game. They either have abilities that are of little help in PvP or PvE or have better substitutes. While they can be fun to tame and have around, they serve very little purpose towards you surviving on the island.

Here are the D-tier dinos in the game:

Archeopteryx

Compy

Castoroides

Dilophosaur

Dimetrodon

Galimimus

Dodo

Electrophorus

Manta

Kentrosaurus

Pachy

Lystrosaurus

Pegomastax

Terror Bird

