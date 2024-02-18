7 best Ark Survival Ascended tames with unique quirks

Ark Survival Ascended tames are known for their unique abilities that can help players survive on the island. The title has more than 140 dinos, all with different quirks, most of which are tameable. While all creatures have their merits, certain ones stand out as more useful and cooler than the rest. These unique abilities can make it easy for players to farm or battle.

While the dinos in this list are not the strongest or the most useful, they definitely have unique abilities that make them different from other dinosaurs in the game. That said, this article will list seven dinos in the game with unique quirks.

Seven coolest Ark Survival Ascended Tames with unique traits

1) Gigantopithecus

Gigantopithecus has the ability to toss players far away. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Gigantopithecus, a rideable tame, looks like a yeti or a miniature version of the Ark Survival Ascended boss Megapithecus. It can carry players around on its shoulders. Its unique ability is called human tossing. When sitting on top of a tamed Gigantopithecus, pressing the alt-fire can make it grab the player and toss them quite far.

While this ability seems funny, it can be quite useful. One can use the ability during PvEs to escape danger or for traveling, or in PvPs to launch themselves into enemy bases or escape players.

2) Tusoteuthis

Tusoteuthis has the ability to grab any player or monster and drag it towards itself. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended lets its players tame a Kraken. Tusoteuthis, or simply Tosu, is a large squid with Kraken-like abilities and is one of the strongest underwater tame. It can grab any aquatic dinos, land dinos, or players and drag them under the water. It is one of the scariest and most potent underwater tames, killing any aquatic tame and land tames along the beaches.

This ability can be used to fight battles in water, and players can also use it to hold other aquatic monsters during taming. Having this tame by your side during a PvP can help you secure a win efficiently.

3) Rhyniognatha

Rhynigonatha has the ability to turn saps into Resin that it later uses as armor or projectiles. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Rhyniognatha is one of the strongest tames in the game. This bug has a unique ability to turn sap from its inventory into an item called Resin. It can later use this Resin as armor or projectiles. It also has a scream ability that it can use to scare off medium-sized monsters.

Rhyniognatha outshines most of the dinos in the game at battles, using its Resin ability to take less damage and potent attacks. It is also considered by many to be the coolest Ark Survival Ascended tame.

4) Giganotosaurus

Giga goes into rage mode after taking a certain amount of damage. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Nothing scares a player more than hearing a Giganotosaurus while casually strolling around the island. It is extremely aggressive, and its ability makes players run away rather than attack it. Rage Heart, also known as Rage Mode, is the unique ability of Giganotosaurus. When this dino takes a certain amount of damage, it goes into rage mode, increasing its damage and resistance to attacks.

The Rage ability makes Giganotosaurus one of the best tames for battles. It can even be used to fight most of the bosses in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Pachyrhinosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus has the ability to secrete calming and raging hormones. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Pachyrhinosaurus is one of the best passive tames in the game. The herbivore is not aggressive and quite easy to tame, but it has one of the most useful abilities in the game. It can release pheromones in its surroundings that can either calm a monster down or enrage it. With this ability, it can even enrage the most harmless Ark Survival Ascended tames and calm even the most aggressive ones.

Players can use the calm pheromones during taming and the rage pheromones during battles. It is one of the most useful and extraordinary quirks in the title.

6) Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus has the roar ability that buffs allies and debuffs enemies. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Yutyrannus is a dino that was made for battle. Having a Yutyrannus in a tribe that often engages in battles can be extremely helpful. This creature has the best PvP and PvE quirks in Ark Survival Ascended.

It has two abilities: Courage Roar and Fear Roar. Courage Roar can boost ally dinos' damage and increase their damage resistance. Fear Roar can inflict a debuff on enemy dinos that causes them to take more and deal less damage.

Players can add a Yutyrannus to their battles roster, increasing their chance of winning significantly during PvPs or PvEs.

7) Carcharodontosaurus

Carcharodontosaurus has one of the best quirks in Ark Survival Ascended, allowing it to gain HP, speed, and damage with each kill. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Carcharodontosaurus is among the largest and most aggressive dinos in the title, with the best quirk among all Ark Survival Ascended tames. Its ability allows it to gain damage, movement speed, and heal itself with each kill. The increase in its stats can reach extreme proportions, making it an unstoppable force in various battle scenarios.

Carcharodontosaurus stands tall among all the other dinos in the game, carrying the ability to take down even the most aggressive mobs. You can use this tame as a battle mount, protecting yourself while wreaking havoc on your opponents.