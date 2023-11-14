ARK Survival Ascended Pachyrhinosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is an expanded remake that retains the series' core gameplay mechanics while adding several new features to keep the online multiplayer fresh. It's currently in early access and available only on Windows. The console versions will arrive this November.

Similar to its predecessor, ARK Survival Ascended will drop you in a prehistoric land wherein they must survive. In keeping with this setting, you will encounter a plethora of creatures that roamed the lands in a bygone era.

While these beasts pose a threat to your survival hopes, they can also become valuable allies whose abilities will help you thrive.

Taming the Pachyrhinosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Pachyrhinosaurus should not be underestimated in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Ascended)

Pachyrhinosaurus is a medium land-based dinosaur that can be found in most areas. Although smaller in size, It shares some features with the Triceratops.

They are herbivores and, as such, tend to leave you alone as long as you don't attack them. Due to their passive nature, it is quite easy to underestimate them.

Unfortunately, they can be quite difficult to take down, and there is no way to tame one without knocking it out first. The Pachyrhinosaurus deals damage by charging its attacker head-on. Coupled with that, it can release a cloud of pheromones that will cause other nearby creatures, even the passive ones, to become aggressive toward their attacker.

As such, try to engage it in an isolated environment. During combat, take note that the head region of this beast is much tougher. Target the body to deplete its health. A crossbow with tranquilizer arrows is an effective weapon in this endeavor.

You can simply kite it around an open area, dodging its attacks while you shoot the body, or construct a structure that can serve as a trap and a defensive position. You can use a flying mount to remain outside of the Pachyrhinosaurus' range while firing tranquilizer arrows.

The Mejoberry can help you tame this beast quickly (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once knocked out, use food items such as the Mejoberry or others that seem appropriate for a herbivore. It is possible to use kibbles to tame this beast, but for efficiency, opt for its preferred type. Simply transfer the food from your inventory to that of the creature to finish the process.

