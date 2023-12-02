ARK Survival Ascended Gigantopithecus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is Studio Wildcard's official remake of ARK Survival Evolved, where you must survive on an island teeming with prehistoric animals, natural disasters, and hostile players. Taming these animals can provide numerous benefits in the title, as they help you defend against predators and aid in traversing this treacherous land.

Among these creatures, the Gigantopithecus is a unique tame that can assist in many facets of gameplay, including harvesting resources and throwing humans over walls. It's one of the only animals in this title capable of the latter. However, taming this particular creature requires a method different from the standard knock-out strategy used on other entities.

This article will guide you in taming a Gigantopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Gigantopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Gigantopithecus is a giant ape from the Middle Pleistocene era in ARK Survival Ascended. It's an herbivore that feeds on berries from bushes on the Island. These giant apes are territorial in temperament and will attack players if they make physical contact with them

The Gigantopithecus provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Human Tossing: After mounting the Gigantopithecus, you can use the alt-fire button to make the creature throw you forward. This unique ability can help you get over walls in the game.

You can find a Gigantopithecus in the Redwood Forests at the island's center. Preparing properly before venturing into this area is necessary, as it is filled with predators lurking in the shadows. You are also required to be level 30 to tame this giant ape.

Analogous to taming Moschops, you can tame a Gigantopithecus using the feeding method rather than knocking it out using tranquilizers. For this, you will require one of the following food items:

Regular Kibble

Mejoberry

Berries

Regular Kibble is the optimal food item for taming a Gigantopithecus, as using it will accelerate the taming process significantly. The number of these items required for taming will depend on the level of the creature you are trying to tame, so prepare as many as you can.

To tame a Gigantopithecus, equip the Regular Kibble on the far-right slot of your hotbar and slowly approach this creature. A prompt to feed the giant ape will appear when you're close enough. After the Gigantopithecus consumes the food, you will have to wait for it to be hungry again to refeed it.

Repeat the feeding process a few times to tame this ape successfully. However, you should maintain some distance and avoid touching the creature, as it will attack you immediately and make you lose taming effectiveness if you fight back.

