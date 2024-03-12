Official Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch notes: Bug fixes, character pipeline changes, and more

The Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch went live today, incorporating over 30 bug fixes. More importantly, though, the patch makes a few changes to human character meshes, simplifying the process of making animations to pave the way for Scorched Earth next month.

While most of the bug fixes in this patch will seem unimportant if you are not a server admin, some improvements touch upon things like foliage behavior in windy weather.

Making a few "under-the-hood changes" to prepare for the upcoming Ark Survival Ascended DLC in April, this update is a major patch rolling out for Ark Survival Ascended Xbox and PlayStation client v36.4 and PC client v36.7. This article will review all the documented changes in Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch notes.

Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 full patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here are the general changes in the Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 server/client update:

Improved character model pipeline for armors, weapons, and animations. Removed redundant assets and smoothened out the process for creating and implementing new assets.

Upgraded Scissors to allow players to update their appearance using similar UI as initial character creation.

Further clarification on the Scissors (player character model) changes from an official thread post on Ark's forums read:

"From a player perspective, when this patch rolls out, you'll notice your female character having changed its proportions, but we've gone ahead and implemented new functionality on the Scissors, allowing you to adjust your character's appearance at any time, including bone modifications."

Love Ascended : Migrated needed assets into the base game so the mod can be disabled.

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed some exploits.

Map Fixes

Fixed large number of holes in the map

Fixed some misaligned landscape objects either floating or inside objects

Fixed Swamp Cave lootdrop floating above terrain

Fixed multiple map issues in Overworld

Fixed Under Water Cave west lighting and artifacts on cave walls

Fixed an issue with Caverns of Lost Hope shadow flickering

Updated Redwood Waterfall color to match river color

Fixed some Tek cave streaming issues

Fixed skylight override blending issue at tek volcanic cavern entrance

Fixed bounds issue on under water east cave

Bug Fixes

Fixed Pteranodon Saddle clipping issue

Fixed Araneo poking through the saddle

Fixed "crease" lines in Character pixel painting

Character will now play correct animations when going unconscious or dying in water

Fixed dinos not conforming to the ground correctly while in torpor. (Sarco / Titanoboa)

Fixed bad texture in dragon arena

Fixed an issue in Caverns of Lost Faith where the water dripping from ceiling also showed while you are under water

Fixed an issue where player character Male/Females knees appear to bend/jolt forward slightly after standing up

Fixed an issue where the view info for Tribe option is displaying an empty engram page, rather than tribe info

Extended the tree platform pickup timer

You can no longer pick up the bed while it's on cooldown.

Fixed an issue where picking up a water tank snapped above another tank will pick up both

Fixed an incorrect HUD display on some structures

Can no longer replace normal doors with secret doors

Fixed an issue where secret door opened too far

Fixed issue where supply crate beam is occasionally segmented after the crate lands and stays like this for a while

Fixed lava splash VFX elements floating above the Volcanic Cavern Lava River surface

Improved Otter LODs on lower settings

Updated Icons Stone Doorway, Stone Hatchframe, Stone Reinforced Gate, Auto Turret, Heavy Auto Turret

Fixed some flying trees

Improved foliage behaviour in strong wind scenarios

Fixed an issue where Brood mother arena lighting would blink on and off as player moves

Fixed Female animation when aiming with bows

Fixed TPV animation on Longneck Rifle

Fixed some weapon 3D scaling issues

Fixed an issue where Co-ords from the overlay map or the interactable UI window are not identical

Fixed issues with flyers passing through mesh

Fixed an issue where Bola status was not being properly conveyed to players

Fixed issues where you cannot handcuff other players

Fixed occasions where crafting items with the Replicator and wireless crafting can cause the server to run bad

Fixed Dragon boss incorrectly receiving the Alpha dino damage reduction buff

Check out other guides on this game:

Ark Survival Ascended Fishing Guide || Ark Survival Ascended Breeding and Mutations || All Ark Survival Ascended Explorer Notes locations || Best Ark Survival Ascended tame for every resource || Cave locations on The Island