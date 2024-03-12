Official Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch notes: Bug fixes, character pipeline changes, and more

The Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch went live today, incorporating over 30 bug fixes. More importantly, though, the patch makes a few changes to human character meshes, simplifying the process of making animations to pave the way for Scorched Earth next month.
While most of the bug fixes in this patch will seem unimportant if you are not a server admin, some improvements touch upon things like foliage behavior in windy weather.
Making a few "under-the-hood changes" to prepare for the upcoming Ark Survival Ascended DLC in April, this update is a major patch rolling out for Ark Survival Ascended Xbox and PlayStation client v36.4 and PC client v36.7. This article will review all the documented changes in Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 patch notes.
Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 full patch notes
Here are the general changes in the Ark Survival Ascended v36.8 server/client update:
- Improved character model pipeline for armors, weapons, and animations. Removed redundant assets and smoothened out the process for creating and implementing new assets.
- Upgraded Scissors to allow players to update their appearance using similar UI as initial character creation.
Further clarification on the Scissors (player character model) changes from an official thread post on Ark's forums read:
"From a player perspective, when this patch rolls out, you'll notice your female character having changed its proportions, but we've gone ahead and implemented new functionality on the Scissors, allowing you to adjust your character's appearance at any time, including bone modifications."
- Love Ascended : Migrated needed assets into the base game so the mod can be disabled.
- Fixed some server crashes
- Fixed some exploits.
Map Fixes
- Fixed large number of holes in the map
- Fixed some misaligned landscape objects either floating or inside objects
- Fixed Swamp Cave lootdrop floating above terrain
- Fixed multiple map issues in Overworld
- Fixed Under Water Cave west lighting and artifacts on cave walls
- Fixed an issue with Caverns of Lost Hope shadow flickering
- Updated Redwood Waterfall color to match river color
- Fixed some Tek cave streaming issues
- Fixed skylight override blending issue at tek volcanic cavern entrance
- Fixed bounds issue on under water east cave
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Pteranodon Saddle clipping issue
- Fixed Araneo poking through the saddle
- Fixed "crease" lines in Character pixel painting
- Character will now play correct animations when going unconscious or dying in water
- Fixed dinos not conforming to the ground correctly while in torpor. (Sarco / Titanoboa)
- Fixed bad texture in dragon arena
- Fixed an issue in Caverns of Lost Faith where the water dripping from ceiling also showed while you are under water
- Fixed an issue where player character Male/Females knees appear to bend/jolt forward slightly after standing up
- Fixed an issue where the view info for Tribe option is displaying an empty engram page, rather than tribe info
- Extended the tree platform pickup timer
- You can no longer pick up the bed while it's on cooldown.
- Fixed an issue where picking up a water tank snapped above another tank will pick up both
- Fixed an incorrect HUD display on some structures
- Can no longer replace normal doors with secret doors
- Fixed an issue where secret door opened too far
- Fixed issue where supply crate beam is occasionally segmented after the crate lands and stays like this for a while
- Fixed lava splash VFX elements floating above the Volcanic Cavern Lava River surface
- Improved Otter LODs on lower settings
- Updated Icons Stone Doorway, Stone Hatchframe, Stone Reinforced Gate, Auto Turret, Heavy Auto Turret
- Fixed some flying trees
- Improved foliage behaviour in strong wind scenarios
- Fixed an issue where Brood mother arena lighting would blink on and off as player moves
- Fixed Female animation when aiming with bows
- Fixed TPV animation on Longneck Rifle
- Fixed some weapon 3D scaling issues
- Fixed an issue where Co-ords from the overlay map or the interactable UI window are not identical
- Fixed issues with flyers passing through mesh
- Fixed an issue where Bola status was not being properly conveyed to players
- Fixed issues where you cannot handcuff other players
- Fixed occasions where crafting items with the Replicator and wireless crafting can cause the server to run bad
- Fixed Dragon boss incorrectly receiving the Alpha dino damage reduction buff
