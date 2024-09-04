ARK Survival Ascended Aberration release time: Developers announce expected window to 'temper expectations'

With ARK Survival Ascended Aberration releasing soon, gamers remain eager to know the release time. It is arguably the most interesting map of this survival MMO title, featuring a massive underground world with semi-fantastic ecosystems. The hype for its UE5 remake is bringing many players back to ARK Survival Ascended. That said, the update is expected to go live at 7 pm PST/10 pm EST, although this is based only on estimations.

Studio Wildcard has given their two cents on it, but we're yet to get a confirmed release time.

When does ARK Survival Ascended Aberration release today? (September 4 PST)

The ARK Survival Ascended Aberration update is expected to go live at around 7 pm PST/10 pm EST. This is not concrete, but the most likely launch time is based on two things.

Fresh from the ARK Discord (Image via Discord)

Firstly, the developers have set a rough release time window. In a post on the official ARK Discord server, a developer correspondent said that it would come 'in the evening Pacific time':

"To temper expectations and set you all free to get some rest, we expect to launch Ab in the evening Pacific time. Hoping we can share a more precise time really soon."

Secondly, the developers generally tend to launch these updates for ASA in the second half of the day (PST), so this is par for the course. So far, two major map releases have come out: Scorched Earth and The Center. Scorched Earth was released at 4 pm PST, while The Center at 7 pm PST.

With the developers hinting at an 'evening' release time, this makes 7 pm PST the most likely time. This will push the release of ARK Aberration Ascended into September 5 for a few server regions, a phenomenon also seen in previous expansion releases.

If 7 pm PST is indeed the release time, this is when players in different continents will likely be able to download and play the new map:

United States : 7 pm PST / 9 pm CST / 10 pm EST (September 4)

: 7 pm PST / 9 pm CST / 10 pm EST (September 4) Europe : 2 am GMT / 4 am CEST (September 5)

: 2 am GMT / 4 am CEST (September 5) Asia : 7:30 am IST / 10 am Beijing time / 10 am PhST / 11 am JST/KST (September 5)

: 7:30 am IST / 10 am Beijing time / 10 am PhST / 11 am JST/KST (September 5) Australia: 12 pm AEST / 2 pm NZST (September 5)

The developers plan to eventually convey a more 'precise release time,' which we will let you know as and when it is revealed.

