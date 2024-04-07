Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource maps for all materials

With the right Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map, finding different ingredients and progressing in this game will be much easier. Admittedly, knowing where all the resources are beforehand can ruin the exploration aspect of the game for beginners. However, if this does not bother you, the quality of life a resource map brings is unparalleled.

This article will go over each major resource obtainable in Scorched Earth, and pin-point you to spawn locations for ore veins, deposits, and more.

ARK Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource maps for all available resources

The resource maps discussed below represent known locations for the following resources:

Metals

Oil

Obsidian

Salt

Crystal

Silica

Sulfur

Silk

Cactus Sap

Polymer

Mushrooms

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Metal

Best Metal locations in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Ark wiki)

The best spot to find Metals on the Scorched Earth map is around the mesas. Look around these ridges to dig up all sorts of Metals from the rocks and the ground. Rich Metal deposits, which offer twice the amount of these resources, can also be found in similar places. The following resource map shows Metal as well as Rich Metal deposits on Scorched Earth:

Metal and Rich Metal deposits next to each other on Scorched Earth (Image via Ark wiki)

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Oil

Oil Vein locations on Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Oil can be harvested in trace amounts from secondary sources such as Jug Bugs. However, in Scorched Earth, Oils are relatively plentiful once you locate an Oil Vein near your base. Place an Oil Harvester or Oil Refinery on these veins to extract Oil.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Salt

Oil Vein locations in Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

Salt can be found in comparatively ubiquitous salt rocks that line the eastern badlands of the Scorched Earth map. Simply walk up to these and strike at them with your pickaxe to harvest Salt.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Crystal Deposits

Crystal locations in Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

Crystal Deposits can be found in Crystal Veins, just like on The Island. These can generally be found on top of all mesas in Scorched Earth.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Obsidian

Obsidian location in Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

Much like Crystal, Obsidian Deposits can also be found littered atop mesas in Scorched Earth. Getting a Lymantria early-game means you secure a lot of Obsidian as well as Crystal by getting on top of a mesa.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Silica Pearls

Silica Pearl locations on Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

As one would expect, Silica Pearls can be found on almost all large bodies of water in the middle of the Scorched Earth map in Ark Survival Ascended. Wade into the blue water and look for green deposits submerged underneath.

If you are looking for Black Pearls, you will have to kill Death Worms in Scorched Earth. The Alpha variants of this creature drop a lot of them per kill.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Sulfur

Sulfur Deposit locations in Scorched Earth (Image via Ark wiki)

Sulfur in Ark Survival Ascended is a comparatively rare resource obtained from lime-green deposits. These tend to be found in more high-altitude areas of Scorched Earth surrounding the mountain peaks.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Silk

Resource map for Silk in Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

The best way to get Silk in Ark Survival Ascended is by killing Lymantria — also known as Desert Moths in Scorched Earth. However, you can also acquire them by picking up purple flowers all over the desert, which is what the resource map above shows. Crack at the flowers with a Whip for an overall higher yield.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Cactus Sap

Cactus Sap locations in Scorched Earth (Image via ARK wiki)

To get Cactus Sap, you can simply hit cacti all over Scorched Earth with a whip. The resource map above simply points out the locations of cacti for this purpose. Alternately, to get them in higher amounts, you can chip away at Joshua trees with a Pickaxe or Hatchet.

Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth resource map for Organic Polymer

Polymer (Mantis) locations on Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Organic Polymer in Ark Survival Ascended can only be dropped by certain creatures on Death. On the Scorched Earth map, the prey of choice for this material is Mantis. The resource map above points out three spots with the most common Mantis spawn locations.

Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth resource map for Mushroom

Scorched Earth resource map for rare Mushroom (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The best spot to get rare Mushrooms in Scorched Earth seems to be the lake next to the Blue Obelisk. The resource map also points out two other locations where you will find this resource in large amounts.

