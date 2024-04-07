Best location to get Silk in Ark Survival Ascended

Silk in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to crafting materials, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. It's a common resource obtainable from various sources in the game. This versatile ingredient is used in crafting a variety of items, including Tents, Whips, and even a complete set of Desert Cloth Armor. The armor is particularly useful for exploring the hot desert, as it provides excellent heat protection.

This guide covers everything you need to know to harvest Silk in Ark Survival Ascended, including the best locations for farming and what harvesting methods to use.

How to get Silk in Ark Survival Ascended

Silk in Ark Survival Ascended can be obtained from three different sources, with the most optimal being the carcass of a Lymantria. This creature, also known as the Desert Moth, was introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC.

Lymantria can be found near mountainous and high desert regions of Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Desert Moth can be found throughout the desert map, particularly in mountainous and high desert regions. If you have trouble finding one, you can also use Ark Survival Ascended console commands to spawn it, as long as you're either the server host or playing solo.

A Lymantria is a giant moth in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once you've located the creature, engage it with your preferred weapon and eliminate it. Afterward, the most effective way to harvest its carcass is with a tamed Sabertooth. Alternatively, a Metal Hatchet will also do the job.

Silk can be harvested from White and Purple flowers in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The other two sources for harvesting Silk in Ark Survival Ascended are both types of flowers — White and Purple. While both can be found throughout the desert, White flowers are more commonly located along the banks of dry river beds, while Purple flowers are abundant at coordinates — latitude 62, longitude 48.

A Therizinosaurus excels at harvesting flowers (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The most efficient way to harvest these flowers is by using a tamed Therizinosaurus. This creature boasts the highest yield per action for gathering this crafting ingredient in the game.

Alternatively, you can use a Sickle or even a tamed Mantis to harvest the flowers. However, their yield will be significantly lower compared to the Therizinosaurus.

