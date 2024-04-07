How to find and tame Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended

The Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to the reptile roster, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. This creature is highly regarded for its exceptional wood-gathering capabilities. Additionally, it significantly reduces the weight of resources such as Wood, Thatch, Fiber, and Stone when placed in its inventory; this makes it an excellent transporter.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and which taming strategies to use.

Ark Survival Ascended Thorny Dragon spawn locations

The Thorny Dragon can be found all over the desert map, especially in mountainous areas (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Thorny Dragon is commonly sighted in the mountainous regions, and occasionally in desert areas of Scorched Earth. Resembling a modern-day horned lizard but larger and bulkier, it features quills akin to a porcupine alongside its scales.

If you're having trouble locating one, you can use Ark Survival Ascended console commands to spawn this creature, as long as you're either the server host or playing solo.

Taming guide for Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended

The Thorny Dragon Dossier in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended requires the Knock-Out strategy. This method requires you to render the reptile unconscious by inflicting damage upon it.

To damage the Thorny Dragon, you can utilize a Rifle, Crossbow, or a regular Bow armed with Tranquilizer Darts or Arrows to rapidly increase its torpor. Find a safe position on a rock to avoid incoming attacks, then proceed to damage the creature until it becomes unconscious.

Here are some things to keep in mind while taming a Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended:

Focus your attacks on the head as much as possible, as it receives triple the amount of damage there.

As the Thorny Dragon's health dwindles, it will attempt to flee. You can pursue it using a flying mount.

Once the Thorny Dragon is unconscious, access its inventory and place the appropriate taming food inside. The process' duration will vary based on the type of food used, but the creature will be successfully tamed at the end.

Best taming food to use for Thorny Dragon in Ark Survival Ascended

Regular Kibble is the preferred food item for a Thorny Dragon (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Thorny Dragons prefer Regular Kibble, which is a craftable item in the game. Make sure to check out our guide for all Kibble recipes in Ark Survival Ascended.

Alternatively, you can use any type of Meat for taming, but this will result in a slightly longer process compared to using the preferred food item.

More on Ark Survival Ascended:

Ark Survival Ascended Rock Elemental taming guide || Ark Survival Ascended Oasis Cave location