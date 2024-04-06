How to find and tame Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended

The Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to the roster of fantasy creatures, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. Renowned for its tank-like qualities, this creature can mitigate incoming damage from others by 50 percent, making it a formidable defender. Additionally, it boasts incredible offensive capabilities and excels at harvesting stones in the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what taming strategies to use.

Ark Survival Ascended Rock Elemental spawn locations

The Rock Elemental can be found in the rocky areas (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Rock Elementals can be spotted across the mountainous regions of the desert map, often remaining stationary unless provoked. In its static state, it resembles a peculiar pile of rocks.

If locating one proves challenging, you can use Ark Survival Ascended console commands to spawn it, provided you're either the server host or playing solo.

Taming guide for Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended

The Rock Elemental is a formidable creature in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended requires the Knock-Out Strategy. This method involves rendering the creature unconscious by dealing damage to it.

To inflict torpor damage on a Rock Elemental, you need to use large projectiles such as Cannon Balls or Rocket Propelled Grenades. One method is to ride a tamed creature like a Paraceratherium equipped with a Platform Saddle and a Cannon. This method works well if you have a teammate to distract the creature while you fire it with Cannon Balls.

Alternatively, you can deploy Rocket Turrets on the ground, but they are stationary and vulnerable to the creature's rock-throw attacks due to their low health. So, while this method is single-player friendly, it can be quite expensive.

Here are some things to keep in mind while taming a Rock Elemental:

When inflicting torpor with a Cannon or a Rock Turret, it's crucial to aim for the head of the Rock Elemental. Targeting its body will not induce torpor and instead cause significant damage, potentially killing the creature.

Once the Rock Elemental is unconscious, access its inventory and place some taming food inside. The duration of the taming process depends on the type of food used. Eventually, the Rock Elemental will be successfully tamed.

Best taming food to use for Rock Elemental in Ark Survival Ascended

Extraordinary Kibble is the preferred food item for a Rock Elemental (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Rock Elementals prefer Extraordinary Kibble, which can be crafted in the game.

Make sure to check out our guide on how to make Extraordinary Kibble in Ark Survival Ascended.

Alternatively, you can use Sulfur, Clay, or even Stone for taming, although this will result in a slightly longer taming process compared to the creature's preferred food item.

