How to tame Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth?

The Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to the roster of avian creatures introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. Renowned for its remarkable speed and unique ability to replenish stamina while airborne, the Phoenix serves as an exceptional travel mount, enabling extended flights across vast distances. Additionally, it can passively cook items stored in its inventory, effectively transforming it into a mobile Forge and Campfire.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what taming strategies to use.

Ark Survival Ascended Phoenix spawn locations

Phoenix can be found throughout the desert map during Heat Waves (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Phoenix can only be encountered during a Heat Wave event on the desert map, typically soaring high above. Taming a Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended can aid you in this endeavor, as this creature can detect incoming weather conditions like the Heat Wave and alert you with unique growls and motions.

Alternatively, you can spawn a Phoenix via Ark Survival Ascended console commands if you're the server host or playing solo.

Taming guide for Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended

Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended requires a unique strategy, different from the typical Knock-Out and Feeding methods used for other creatures. Instead, you must use flaming weapons to tame this creature. This includes wielding a Flamethrower, firing Flaming Arrows, or using the fiery breath of a Fire Wyvern.

Inflicting the Phoenix with fire will gradually increase the taming meter, albeit at a slow rate. Taming this creature takes considerable time. However, if you fail to complete the process before the Heat Wave ends, the Phoenix will disintegrate into a pile of ashes.

Here are some things to keep in mind about a Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended:

If a Phoenix is encountered outside of a Heat Wave, it can't be tamed by applying fire damage to it.

Once tamed, the Phoenix will exclusively consume Sulfur.

All Phoenix abilities in Ark Survival Ascended explained

Phoenix can use many abilities in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard and Teachers Game Too/YouTube)

The Phoenix in Ark Survival Ascended has four distinct abilities, which include:

Bite: This skill enables the Phoenix to bite enemies, inflicting a Damage-over-Time (DoT) burn effect. It also allows corpse harvesting.

This skill enables the Phoenix to bite enemies, inflicting a Damage-over-Time (DoT) burn effect. It also allows corpse harvesting. Fireball: This ability launches a fireball that applies burn DoT to an enemy.

This ability launches a fireball that applies burn DoT to an enemy. Talon Attack: This ability initiates a talon attack that deals instant damage instead of a DoT effect. It can be utilized to mine rocks, metal nodes, and harvest trees.

This ability initiates a talon attack that deals instant damage instead of a DoT effect. It can be utilized to mine rocks, metal nodes, and harvest trees. Blaze: This ability enables the Phoenix to soar through the air at high speed, burning anything that comes into contact with or touches the aura around its body, leaving a trail of fire behind. This attack requires approximately three seconds to initiate, ten seconds to reach maximum speed and a three-second cooldown before it can be used again.

More on Ark Survival Ascended:

