How to find and tame Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended

The Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to the roster of invertebrates, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. This creature stands out for its unique ability to equip tools, such as picks and hatchets, as well as wield weapons like swords and clubs, making it both a versatile utility gatherer and a formidable combatant.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what taming strategies to use.

Where to find Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended

Mantis can be spotted around the desert map in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Mantis can be found amid vast dunes and within caves on the desert map. It typically appears in packs of two to three creatures and exhibits a notably large aggression range.

Additionally, if you're the server host or playing solo, you can spawn this creature using Ark Survival Ascended console commands.

Taming strategy for Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended

Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, taming a Mantis requires the less-conventional Feeding Strategy compared to the Knock-Out Strategy typically used for taming most other creatures. This method involves feeding a creature its preferred food item several times until the taming meter is filled.

Here are some things to keep in mind while taming a Mantis:

To feed a Mantis its preferred food item, approach it without initiating combat. However, this can be quite challenging due to its aggressive nature. A Bug Repellent can be extremely useful as it reduces the creature's hostility toward your character upon consumption.

can be extremely useful as it reduces the creature's hostility toward your character upon consumption. Wearing a Ghillie Armor can also help you approach a Mantis without provoking an attack.

can also help you approach a Mantis without provoking an attack. To feed the preferred food item to a Mantis, place it in the last slot of your hotbar and then press "E."

If a Mantis becomes aggressive during the taming process, you won't be able to feed it until it loses interest and returns to its normal state.

Best taming food to use for Mantis in Ark Survival Ascended

Deathworm Horn in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Mantis prefer Deathworm Horns, which can be obtained by harvesting a Deathworm in the Scorched Earth map. This can pose a significant challenge, as Deathworms are formidable adversaries.

Make sure you check out our guide on how to kill a Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended.

Alternatively, you can use a Woolly Rhino Horn harvested from a Woolly Rhino to tame a Mantis.

