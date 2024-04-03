Where to find and tame Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended

The Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended is a formidable new addition to the reptilian roster introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. Its remarkable swiftness, agility, and formidable combat prowess make it an exceptional war mount. With a low stamina drain, it can cover great distances compared to other flyers in the game. Furthermore, its substantial carrying capacity makes it a viable option for transporting goods.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what taming strategies to use.

Where to find Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended

Wyverns can be found in mountainous terrain (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended can often be spotted soaring over mountainous terrain in the desert map, eager for combat.

You can also spawn a Wyvern via Ark Survival Ascended console commands if you're the server host or playing solo.

Taming strategy for Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended

Wyvern Dossier in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, the conventional Knock-Out or Feeding Strategies won't work for taming a Wyvern. The only method of taming one is to hatch a Fertilized Wyvern Egg, typically stolen from the nests of Wild Wyverns. These eggs come in four distinct varieties: Fire, Lightning, Poison, and Ice.

Obtaining an egg poses the greatest challenge, as these nests are often guarded by a group of Wyverns that will pursue any thief who manages to steal an egg successfully.

To accomplish a successful heist, you can utilize a tamed Rock Elemental to dispatch all the Wyverns guarding the nest, as it's impervious to breath attacks and mitigates physical damage effectively.

Alternatively, using a flying tame that outpaces the Wyverns can facilitate a swift escape. However, obtaining Wyvern Milk from an Alpha or female Wyvern is essential for a newly hatched Wyvern, so it's more practical to eliminate them.

Once you obtain a Wyvern Egg, it needs to be incubated at a temperature ranging from 80 to 90 degrees Celsius / 176 to 194 degrees Fahrenheit. This can be achieved by using an Egg Incubator, capable of accommodating up to 10 Wyvern Eggs simultaneously at a chosen temperature.

Raising food to use for newly hatched Wyvern in Ark Survival Ascended

Wyvern Milk in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Upon hatching, your Wyvern will exclusively require Wyvern Milk for sustenance until it becomes an adult. As previously mentioned, this vital resource can only be sourced from a female or Alpha Wyvern. The former drops five milk, while the latter drops 50. So, killing an Alpha Wyvern is the most efficient method of procuring this item.

Once your Wyvern reaches adulthood, you will have full control over your successfully tamed creature. Additionally, if you have adults of the same type, you can breed them to produce more of them.

Make sure you check out our guide on how to breed dinosaurs in Ark Survival Ascended.

