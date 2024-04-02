How to kill Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

The Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended is one of the latest additions introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. This formidable creature bears a striking resemblance to the Sandworms found on the desert planet of Arrakis in the Dune universe. While you don't have the opportunity to ride a Deathworm in this game, there are benefits to be gained from defeating it.

This guide covers everything you need to know to kill a Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what combat strategies to use.

Can you tame Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended?

A Deathworm is an extremely aggressive creature in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended is a carnivorous invertebrate known for its highly territorial nature, prowling the desert map amidst vast dunes. This creature can't be tamed, ridden, or bred in the game.

How to beat Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended: Mechanics, tips, and tricks

Deathworms can be spotted slithering beneath the sands around the desert map in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned earlier, Deathworms can be found patrolling the sandy ocean around the desert map of Scorched Earth. Additionally, you can also spawn this creature via Ark Survival Ascended console commands.

A Deathworm can strike unexpectedly, typically indicated by sand heaps shifting on the ground. Defeating it is relatively straightforward if you've made the necessary preparations, such as taming a Thylacoleo, Rex, or Rock Elemental.

A Thylacoleo is valued for its Bleed Effect and Agility, while a Rex delivers the highest DPS. Alternatively, a Rock Elemental boasts resistance to all forms of damage except armor-piercing bullets and explosives, which can trivialize the fight. The choice of creature to combat a Deathworm is ultimately yours, as they all prove to be effective.

Here are some things to keep in mind while battling a Deathworm:

While burrowed, a Deathworm is unable to attack, allowing you to safely apply Bleed with a Thylacoleo without facing incoming damage.

Deathworms also have an Alpha variant, which is larger and stronger than its standard counterparts.

Deathworm drops in Ark Survival Ascended: Resources and XP amount explained

Black Pearl is a rare resource in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

By killing a Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended, you can obtain the following resources:

Keratin

Deathworm Horns

Angler Gel

Black Pearls

Leech Blood

Organic Polymer

Additionally, killing a Deathworm rewards you with 12,000 EXP, which is exceptionally beneficial for leveling both your character and tames.

