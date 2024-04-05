How to kill Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

The Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to the game's roster of bosses, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. Conquering this boss is an integral part of your character's progression, providing rewards, such as cosmetic items, valuable resources, and access to several endgame recipes. It also grants a substantial amount of XP to your character.

This guide covers everything you need to know to kill a Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to open a portal to the boss arena and what combat strategies to use.

How to open a portal to the Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended

Opening a portal to the Manticore Arena (Image via Studio Wildcard and Teachers Game Too/YouTube)

To fight the Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended, you must gather an assortment of tribute items and use them at an Obelisk or Beacon along with the imprinted blueprint. This will activate the portal leading to the Manticore Arena, where you can confront this formidable adversary.

The Manticore can be challenged in three difficulties: Gamma, Beta, and Alpha.

Here are the necessary items required to open the portal to the Manticore Arena:

Item Quantity Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 55 70 95 Fire Talon 2 10 20 Lightning Talon 2 10 20 Artifact of the Gatekeeper 1 1 1 Artifact of the Crag 1 1 1 Artifact of the Destroyer 1 1 1

How to beat Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended: Mechanics, tips, and tricks

The Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended presents a formidable challenge, requiring thorough preparation for you to stand a chance against it. This includes assembling an army of tamed creatures, acquiring powerful weapons, and donning sturdy armor. It's essential to attempt this boss fight at an appropriate level to maximize your chances of success.

Having a tamed Yutyrannus in Ark Survival Ascended is essential for any boss fight, as its Courage Roar ability temporarily boosts the attack power of allied creatures by 25 percent.

Your main army should consist of a sufficient number of Wyverns and Rexes to effectively take down the Manticore in battle. While the former will rush the boss, engaging it in a prolonged fight, the latter will fend off the Rock Elementals that appear during the fight.

Here are some things to keep in mind while battling a Manticore:

Upon arrival in the Manticore Arena, you'll find yourself on a platform. Beneath this platform lies a swarm of Deathworms. So, make sure to remain on the platform to steer clear of them.

During the battle, numerous Rock Elementals will spawn, and it's crucial to eliminate them swiftly.

The Manticore's tail attack can inflict significant amounts of torpor, reduce stamina, and also shoot spikes. It's crucial to avoid these attacks. Make sure to carry Stimulants to mitigate the effects of torpor during the battle.

Manticore drops in Ark Survival Ascended: Resources and XP amount explained

Tek Armor in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

By killing a Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended, you can obtain the following rewards:

Element

Manticore Flag

Manticore Shield Skin

Manticore Boots Skin

Manticore Gauntlets Skin

Manticore Trophy

Manticore Chestpiece Skin

Manticore Leggings Skin

Defeating the boss also grants you access to the Tek Armor engrams, the strongest armor in the game, along with 5, 10, or 15 levels, depending on the boss's difficulty.

