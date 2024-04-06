Ark Survival Ascended Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth

The Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth has become a hot topic for players exploring this newly added desert map in Ark Survival Ascended. Its allure extends to both PvP and PvE players, with its potential to serve as an impenetrable stronghold for the former and its abundance of resources via Loot Crates for the latter.

Although the new desert map is a remake of the Ark Survival Evolved: Scorched Earth, the Oasis Cave is a completely fresh addition not present in the original. This adds an element of novelty and excitement for both new and veteran players alike.

This article will guide you in finding the Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth.

Where is the Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth

Situated near the red Obelisk at coordinates — latitude 73.2 and longitude 38.8, the Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth can be found by following the river surrounding the Obelisk. This waterway leads to a submerged passage that grants access to the cave's interior.

If you're the server host or playing solo, you can also utilize Ark Survival Ascended console commands to teleport to this location.

Oasis Cave location in Scorched Earth: Benefits for PvE and PvP players

The Oasis Cave stands out as one of the best base locations on the desert map, particularly for PvP endeavors. The long underwater passageway that leads to the cave entrance can pose a significant challenge for enemy players, especially given the scarcity of underwater tame options in this map. If you're playing in a non-clustered Scorched Earth server, this base can become an impenetrable fortress.

Even for PvE, the Oasis Cave proves to be a lucrative spot for harvesting valuable resources. Moreover, it spawns Loot Crates containing highly sought-after items in the game.

