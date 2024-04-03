How to find and tame Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended (Desert Moth)

Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended is also known by its nickname, Desert Moth. It is one of the best starting flying tames in Scorched Earth and can be helpful for traversing the deserts. They are also great for utility and considered one of Scorched Earth's best tames. Furthermore, Lymantira can slow creatures down, making it easy for you to tame creatures and or escape danger.

However, finding and taming it can be challenging if you don't know what you're doing. Here's everything you need to know about taming a Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended.

Spawn location for Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended

Spawn locations of Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To find a Lymantira, go to the scorched earth, as they cannot be found on the island. Once you're there, look around the highlands. These flying beasts prefer to live in high areas. However, they can be found almost everywhere on the map except in the desert and the center.

Their moth-like appearance, large size, and attractive wing make it easy for you to spot them.

Best way to tame Lymantira in Ark Survival Ascended

You can tame a Lymantria by knocking it out and feeding it Regular Kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Locating: Lymantria is a knockout tame and cannot be tamed passively. To tame a Lymantria in Ark Survival Ascended, first locate it and approach it cautiously. The beast will fly away, so if you're using a large flying or land tame to look for it, leave the tame behind before approaching it.

Preparation: Once you're near the Lymantria, immobilize it using a bola. This will stop it from running away or attacking you. Once you use a bola, put a tent on top of it, making sure that it doesn't fly away. After the beast has been trapped, knock it down using standard or tanquiliser arrows. Refrain from using powerful weapons as the Lymantria has low health and will die if attacked aggressively.

Preparation: The Lymantira will attack you with its spores when you're trying to knock it down; be careful and move backward when that happens. Once the beast has successfully been knocked down, start the taming process by feeding it Mejorberries or Regular Kibble. The taming bar will start filling once you feed it its preferred food.

Filling the taming bar can take some time, and you must protect the Lymantria and yourself from aggressive creatures in the area. Once the bar is full, you have successfully tamed the Lymantria.

