How to find and tame Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended is a product of one of the game's most popular mods. The Ceratosaurus mod was added in 2023 and was the last to be added before support for Ark Survival Evolved was ended. These creatures are one of the game's most damaging and aggressive monsters. They are quick, ruthless, and not something you want to encounter without being prepared to take it down. Upon being tamed, they can allow players to take down all sorts of enemies efficiently.

While the dino is potent, finding and taming it can be challenging. This article will explain everything you need to know about the location and taming process of Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended.

Spawn location for Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

You must install the Ceratosarus mod to locate it (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ceratosaurus isn't a part of the base game, but players can acquire it through the ARK Additions mod. Once the creature mod has been installed, you can start looking for the monster. The island of Ark Survival Ascended consists of various biomes harboring various monsters. The Ceratosaurus can mostly be found in the Beach and Grasslands biome.

While it can be a little tough to come across these monsters, you can use a fast-lying or land tame to locate them efficiently. The Ceratosaurus are aggressive, and you must stay afar when using a land tame to locate them.

How to install Ceratosaurus mod in Ark

Installing mods is quite simple and can be done within the game. Here's how you can install the Ceratosaurus mod in Ark Survival Ascended.

Go to the main menu

Select Mod List

Select Browse Mods and find Ark Ascended Ceratosaurus mod

Once you've clicked the mod, select Install from the top right corner

Go to the main menu and select Resume Game

Select Mod Settings and then select Available Mods

Select the Ceratosaurus mod and then click "Activate Mod" at the bottom of the screen.

You can easily install the Ceratosaurus mod using this method.

Taming Strategy for Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

You can tame a Ceratosaurus using Hemogoblin Cocktail and a tanky tame (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are two methods of taming a Ceratosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended. The first is taming a baby Ceratosaurus, which is easy, and the second is taming an adult Ceratosaurus, which is difficult.

Ceratosarus baby taming method:

To tame a baby Ceratosaurus, you must first locate a Centasaurus with a baby around it. You can learn if it has a baby using a Spy Glass. Once you have located a Ceratosaurus, look at it through a Spy Glass, and you will see a heart symbol on it. Once all the criteria have been fulfilled and you've found a Ceratosaurus with a baby, you can kill the monster. The beast is potent, so use a lethal tame or a group of potent tame to kill it.

Once the parent Ceratosaurus has been killed, you can chase the baby, feed it meat, and start taming it. The beast will be tamed once the taming bar is full.

Adult Ceratosaurus taming method:

Taming an adult Ceratosaurus can be tricky. You must be well prepared before heading out to tame the monster. You will need a Hemogoblin cocktail, a Seratosaurus Saddle, Prime Meat, and a tanky tame that can take a lot of damage. Once everything is prepared, head out and locate a Ceratosaurus.

After locating an Ark Survival Ascended Ceratosaurus, you must make it go aggressive on you. Once it gets aggressive and starts attacking you, force-feed your dino the Hemogoblin Cocktail. Once the Cocktail is at work, you'll see pink clouds around your dino and a time on the top of the screen. Every attack the Ceratosaurus makes at your dino will increase its drunk percentage; you must wait until it reaches 100 and feed your dino the Cocktail if the timer runs out.

Once the Ceratosaurus is fully drunk, you can feed them Prime Meat to start the taming process. When the taming bar is full, you can get your hands on your very own Ceratosaurus. However, if the monster stops being drunk before you have tamed it, the beast will get aggressive and you must quickly return to your dino and repeat the process. The taming bar won't reset if the Ceratosaurus stops being drunk.