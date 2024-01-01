Ark Survival Ascended Prime Meat farming guide: How to get, uses, and more

Prime Meat is among the variety of resources in Ark Survival Ascended that can help players survive on the harsh island. While meat can be harvested from dinosaurs in the game, Prime Meat can be tricky to acquire. It is the most superior form of meat in the game and has various uses.

It is one of the most efficient ways of taming a carnivore in the game. As rare as this meat is, it can spoil rather quickly, and players must preserve it using a refrigerator to use it in multiple scenarios.

In Ark Survival Ascended, Prime Meat must be harvested from dinosaurs. However, the trick to finding Prime Meat lies behind the size and the kind of monsters a player kills. This article will explain everything one needs to know about harvesting and using Prime Meat.

How to Harvest Prime Meat in Ark Survival Ascended

Raw Prime Meat can be harvested from large carnivores and baby herbivores (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Survivalists can get Prime Meat through various methods. Here are some of the best ways to harvest it efficiently.

From parent and baby herbivores

Herbivores in Ark Survival Ascended are one of the most non-lethal creatures in the game, making it easy for players to immobilize and harvest them and their babies. Players can go around the island, preferably in tropical areas or forests, as herbivores are abundant in those parts of the island.

Survivalists can make searching easy by using a flying tame or a fast land tame. After locating these creatures, players must go near them and check for a heat symbol above their name. This symbol indicates that they have their babies around. Once located, they can be immobilized using a bola or a tranq and easily harvested for Prime Meat.

This method works well because one can get more Prime Meat from baby dinosaurs than adults. Players can look for dinosaurs like Fiomia and Lystrosaurus to sail through the process, as they are very easy to kill.

From large carnivores

Some of the most dangerous creatures in the game drop a large amount of raw meat when harvested. While taking down these dinosaurs can be difficult, players can trap them and reap the meat easily. These carnivores spawn all over the island. Dinosaurs like Allosaurus, Carnotaurus, and Quetzal are some of the carnivores known for dropping large amounts of Prime Meat.

Players can look for them using a fast land tame, trap them using door frames, and successfully kill them to harvest Prime Meat.

Use of Prime Meat in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can consume Cooked Prime Meat to replenish health (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming: Prime Meat can be used during taming. Taming a beast is an essential part of Ark Survival Ascended, and bringing a carnivore under your control requires players to feed them meat. While they can provide these creatures with regular meat, using the Prime variant can exponentially decrease the time needed to tame a dinosaur.

Food for survivalists: One can cook Raw Prime Meat using a Camp fire or a Grill, replenishing 25.0 health. Cooking Prime Meat can also increase its spoiling time from 4 to 45 minutes in Ark Survival Ascended.