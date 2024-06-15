ARK Survival Ascended The Center Resource map: Best locations for all materials

A fan-favorite from the first game, The Center is the second official map ported to ARK Survival Ascended. Although it is a bountiful archipelago under the vigil of a fantastical floating island, a resource map specific to The Center is essential to unearth crucial minerals and craft materials quickly and easily.

The landmass in this exotic map expansion is much smaller than the Island, but its oceans are plentiful with various resources. In this resource map for ARK Survival Ascended: The Center, we will go over all of the main resources and the best locations to find them.

ARK Survival Ascended: The Center resource maps for all available resources

In the resource maps shown in this article, we will go over some of the best locations on The Center map for the following resources:

Trending

Metal

Rich Metal

Obsidian

Crystal

Oil

Silica Pearls

Best Metal and Rich Metal locations in The Center

Metals can be found in The Center easily even without resource maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Metal is more abundant in The Center than in any other ARK Survival Ascended map. You can find them scattered all over the landmass, with a higher concentration of these ores in mountainous regions.

The closest location to your spawn point for farming metals is the three snowy mountains, specifically the one on the south (around lat 55, lon 20). You can also find them by the boatloads on the island at the center of this map.

Best rich metal resource location on The Center resource map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

On the other hand, the absolute best location to farm Rich Metals is the volcanic island to the northeast of The Center. The lava puddles are usually covered on all sides with metals and Rich Metals, making it a worthwhile trip to these arid lands. If you have the purchased the ARK: Fantastic Tames DLC, you can also tame the Pyromane creature from this place.

Best Obsidian location in The Center

Obsidian can be found on The Skull Island in The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While metals may be easy to come across in The Center map, finding Obsidian is a different tale. While ARK Survival Ascended maps admittedly sport more Obsidian deposits compared to their variants in ARK Survival Evolved - it still remains a rare resource.

You will sometimes find this smooth black metal in the crevices on The Center's ratholes and caves. However, the best location to farm a lot of Obsidian on this map is on Skull Island. This is a small islet off the southeast of the southern Jungle, around lat 65, long 69.

Also Read: Hidden rat hole locations in The Center

Best Crystal locations in The Center

Crystal is very common in The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Much like metals, Crystals can be found in abundance in a few locations on The Island. Specifically, the following are some of the best places to farm Crystal in The Center:

If you can get a flying tame early on to get there, the floating Island (on and around lat 37.2, lon 31.5) at the center is a great spot for this resource.

If you have tamed a Shastasaurus or an equivalent underwater explorer tame, the ocean surface is brimming with Crystal deposits. 69.7 lat, 96.5 long is a great place to start.

The volcano island to the northeast is also a great place to get easy Crystals on the ground.

Also Read: Crystal farm locations on The Island

Best Oil locations in The Center

Oil is common on the seabeds of The Center, just like the other maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you want to farm Oil in ARK Survival Ascended, a good underwater tame to cut through the depths of the oceans is a must.

However, even if you don't want to do a deep dive in the eastern seabeds, there is one alternative spot at - you guessed it - the island in the center. There are some shallow waters under the central islet, with clusters of Oil patches waiting for you.

Also Read: Oil vein locations in The Island

Best Silica Pearl locations in The Center

Silica Pearls can be found under the ocean, but also in caves (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can find a good amount of Silica Pearls on the seabed towards the northeast. However, the river flowing between Jungle Central and Jungle South, specifically around lat 44.7, long 69.4, is another well-known and accessible Silica Pearl spot not too far from spawn.

Finally, note that Pearl-hunters can always delve into the very conspicuously named Pearl Cave. This can be found on the Volcanic Island (lat 20, lon 49.9).

Check out our other guides on ARK Survival Ascended: