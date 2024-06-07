ARK Survival Ascended: 5 tips for those exploring The Center map for the first time

Ark Survival Ascended: The Center is a new content expansion for the beloved online open-world survival game. With this new update, a bunch of new items, such as weapons, dinos, and even locations, will be added to the game. But just like every other expansion before this, you are bound to feel overwhelmed and lost in the first couple hours of exploring The Center.

The giant floating island alone can intimidate any newcomer brave enough to explore the riches of this new area. If you too are slightly worried about exploring The Center by yourself, then worry, these five tips will help you explore this brave new world.

5 tips for those exploring The Center map ARK Survival Ascended

1) Explore the Giant Floating Island

The giant floating Island of The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Start your adventure in The Center by exploring the map. The centerpiece of the newly updated map is a massive floating island situated near the middle. This rocky island is made like Swiss cheese with extensive cave systems, making it an excellent source of metal and other mined materials.

However, be careful of the predators that inhabit the island in Ark Survival Ascended, as they can easily push you off into The Cauldron below. With the new update comes new dinos in ARK SurvivalAscended, including Gigantoraptor, Ceratosaurus, and Xiphactinus. The island also houses a large pond with a sizable population of Castoroides (giant beavers).

2) Dive into The Cauldron

Yes you can get a submarine in the Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Beneath the floating island lies The Cauldron in Ark Survival Ascended, a vast inland sea teeming with Megalodon. Although this area initially doesn’t seem as appealing as the giant floating, you shouldn’t ignore it as it is filled with valuable resources and creatures.

The Cauldron houses many great locations for base building and setting put a farm. Additionally, don't hesitate to dive into its depths to harvest pearls or oil from its shallows. You must be prepared to face the potential threats lurking in its waters.

3) Hot into the Lava Biome

Got the Lava Biome only if you are ready for it (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Located in the northeastern corner of the map Ark Survival Ascended: The Center map, the Lava Biome is a scorched island laden with molten metal and igneous rock. While far from The Center and the mainland, its valuable resources like obsidian and crystal (especially plentiful in its caves) make it a worthy destination.

However, if you don’t have proper heat-insulating gear and a mount that can withstand heat, don’t even think of going into this area. The Lava Biome can be considered an end-game area for The Center.

4) Scout the Small Islands

The islands may be small but they hold some big secrets (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Between the mainland and The Center's floating island in Ark Survival Ascended, there are several small islands scattered across the map. These islands can offer valuable resources, unique creatures, and potential locations for setting up outposts or temporary bases.

Exploring this island doesn’t take as much time. You can easily explore a whole island in one sitting and find something worthwhile in the process.

5) Explore the underground

The Undergrounds are a must-visit in The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Other than the Floating Island, Lava Biome, and The Cauldron, there is a third location in the center that you should check out: the Undergrounds. You can enter the underground through six hidden entrances in the jungle east of The Center. This area is filled with various resources but you will the Scuba gear to access it.

Like the Lava Biome, the undergrounds are also late-game locations in Ark Survival Ascended: The Center. So approach it only when you think you are ready to take on the perils.