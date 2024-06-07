Ark Survival Ascended: 10 best base locations in The Center map

With the long-awaited release of The Center in Ark Survival Ascended, players now have more space to explore and build bases. The map's multi-layered terrain is filled with areas that are fit for building bases. For tribes looking to plant their flag, locking down a solid base location is most important.

The Center was remastered to have more amazing locations for PvE in Ark Survival Ascended and sneaky base locations for PvP. This article will guide you through 10 locations on the map that you can use for your base.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best base locations in Ark Survival Ascended: The Center map

1) Between the snow Mountain and Lava Island (15.4 latitude, 39.9 longitude)

The base location between the lava mountain and the snow mountain (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Since this area is located in between two great locations, it is the perfect spot for gathering rare resources and taming creatures in Ark Survival Ascended.

This location has cool building opportunities. Since it is next to the ocean, you can even build a water base. There’s a load of metal to the west, along with more on top of nearby rocks.

With plenty of good resources right at your doorstep, this is an excellent spot for a base.

2) Floating Island (36.3 latitude, 35.5 longitude)

A great base location underneath the floating island (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This area is situated right in the middle of The Center map in Ark Survival Ascended, just underneath the floating island. Here, you have easy access to a nearby cave that contains resources.

This spot has both rocks and flat surfaces, which makes it great for building. There's an abundance of resources nearby that you can harvest. If you head up to the waterfall, you will find scattered metal along the edges.

It is also possible to build a water pen in this area because it is deep enough to breed large sea creatures.

3) Underground World (36.5 latitude, 60.7 longitude)

Entrance to the underground world (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This base location is a bit tricky to find. First, you need to go to the coordinates, which is the entrance to the underground world. The entrance is a small hole in a cliff.

Once inside, follow the tunnel all the way down. The tunnel contains a lot of metal, obsidian, and crystal, which you can gather on your way back up. At the end of the tunnel, you will get to a stunning underground world with a beautiful lake. This is a perfect spot for a hidden base.

The underground world is not only beautiful but also rich in resources, making it an excellent base location.

4) Serene Sanctuary (48.2 latitude, 52.2 longitude)

These ruins are one of the best base location in Ark Survival Ascended The center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This ruin was amazing in Ark Survival Evolved, but it's even better in The Center map of Ark Survival Ascended. It has a lot of building space and is surrounded by water and vegetation.

The area underneath has plenty of rooms. As you go upstairs, you will find even more rooms, which you can use for many purposes. There are also some hiding spots that you can use as storage. The high amounts of metal scattered on top of the ruins should make it easy for you to farm them.

5) Ruin Base (52.5 latitude, 62.6 longitude)

Perfect ruins base in Ark Survival Ascended Best beginner base location in Ark Survival Ascended The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This base location is another ruin that is perfect for building a base. Since it is located in the center of the map, it offers great accessibility to many resources.

To the west, there’s a beaver dam spawn in a small pond. So, if you need beaver dams to spawn, they will be right next to your base. Just be mindful not to block them if you're on a populated server.

6) Jungles Mid (40.1 latitude, 56.9 longitude)

This location offers multiple areas for players to build their base on (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This base location in Ark Survival Ascended has more than one good spot. The first is on a cliff above the beach, which is relatively flat and perfect for a medium-sized base.

The second is near the water. This area can have a cool base with a sizable water pen for breeding large creatures. There is plenty of oil at the bottom of the wall nearby. To the right is a bear cave that has lots of metal and crystal.

7) Tropical Plateau (31.3 latitude, 77 longitude)

This is a great location for beginners in The Center map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This base spot is great for Ark Survival Ascended beginners as it’s in a safer part of the map. You will find plenty of resources around the area that you can farm without any trouble in the early game.

The location also has water nearby, which you can use. However, it isn't deep enough for breeding large creatures.

8) Bigger Corner Shelf (73.7 latitude, 91.7 longitude)

This base area is located near the world border (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This large shelf is located along the world border in The Center map of Ark Survival Ascended, which means you only need to defend one side. Due to its location being hidden and off the beaten path, it is less likely for scouts to find your base.

The open side of the area allows you to bring in your flying tames. The vertical wall location makes it hard for enemies to set up a forward operating base and raid you.

This spot is great for bigger tribes because it offers more room and opportunities for building.

9) Alpha Ice Cave (21.8 latitude, 27.1 longitude)

Entrance to the Alpha Ice Cave (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This is one of the best base locations for PvP in Ark Survival Ascended due to its massive interior space and difficult underwater entrance. Enemies must navigate through a water hole to enter it. Small icicles add another layer of defense by blocking the way.

You can also set up a chandelier above to defend against incoming attacks. There are many best spots inside the cave to build a base, with plenty of room to expand.

10) Lava Cave (16.2 latitude, 66.4 longitude)

The lava in this location can protect players from intruders (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Thanks to its natural defenses, Lava Cave in Ark Survival Ascended's The Center makes a perfect base for any tribe in PvP. The entrance features a big drop point where you can set up your first turret wall. After entering, you will find another compartment deeper inside the cave.

Once you secure the initial area, there’s plenty of room to build. The lava also adds an extra layer of defense. The cave has been updated, so it now has a lot more resources than the one in ASE.

