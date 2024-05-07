5 PvP tips for Ark Survival Ascended

PvP in Ark Survival Ascended isn’t as peaceful as playing solo. It’s quite common to witness players dying left and right. You and your tribe start with nothing and must work your way up to be the last remaining tribe. PvP can be competitive, so you must be quick when it comes to looting and building.

There are so many things players must consider when fighting against other players in the game. To make sure you have a good start, we will show you the best five PvP tips for Ark Survival Ascended.

Best tips for PvP in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Divide your tribe into groups

Players can divide tribes into groups to easily complete tasks such as taming and collecting resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Divide your tribe into three groups for focused tasks. Group 1 can secure a starter base location with valuable resources. Group 2 can level up quickly and tame essential creatures like Pteranodons and Transporting creatures.

Group 3 secures important locations by blocking off cave entrances and spamming the area to establish dominance. Each group needs to have a specific role in gathering resources and building structures.

2) Choose the right location

Having a base in a good location can be advantageous during PvP (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Consider establishing your starter base on the Iceberg in the snow biome. This location offers easy access to metal, crystal, pearls, and organic polymer, giving you a resource edge over competitors. Controlling organic polymers limits their ability to craft advanced structures and turrets.

Kano Island is another good base location. You can take control of this location early on because it holds a key artifact needed for crafting Tek Generator Engrams, as well as caves that have good resources. Kano has both caves and land, and there are no Cryos, which means you have a lot of space for breeding creatures.

By controlling Kano, you can hinder other tribes' technological advancement even if they defeat the Broodmother boss.

3) Strengthen your base

A strong base can be very helpful during PvP in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While building mighty death walls is always an option, there are other strategies you can employ to strengthen your base. One simple yet effective method is layering your foundations. This involves placing walls on top of your regular foundations, essentially creating a double layer. This might seem like a minor inconvenience, but it becomes a significant time drain for raiders.

Turrets are no longer restricted to upright placement. You can now hang them sideways and even upside down on walls and ceilings. Players must experiment with hanging turrets to cover blind spots and create unexpected angles for attackers to contend with.

Additionally, cellar doors can't hold turrets anymore. Instead, pillars can now be placed horizontally. Four horizontal pillars can be used to create a square, fulfilling the same role as hatch frames in building structures. This, combined with the new hanging turret options, gives you more freedom to design creative and effective base layouts in Ark Survival Ascended.

4) Protect your loot

Players must hide and protect their loot so raiders cannot get to it (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Previously, vaults offered some extra defense because they were much stronger than regular foundations. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case in Ark Survival Ascended. Vaults will now be destroyed if the foundation they're on gets wiped out. This means raiders have a much easier time reaching your precious loot.

You can protect your loot by making sure your vaults are always placed on a foundation, ideally one made of metal for added strength. This will give them some extra protection and deter raiders who might be looking for a quick score. Remember, even the best defenses can be breached, so consider spreading your loot across multiple well-hidden locations for an extra layer of security.

5) Plan and progress

Players must plan and find various ways to get stronger faster than other tribes to win PvPs in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Focus on progressing faster than other tribes by efficiently taming creatures, upgrading your base, and scouting the server for competition. If your server doesn't have strong alliances, you might need to trade or raid for artifacts. Prioritizing taming valuable creatures like the Rhyniognatha for breeding advantages and strengthening your tribe can be extremely helpful for PvP in Ark Survival Ascended.

Scout the server for competition and initiate base raids early on to gain an advantage over other tribes. By executing a well-thought-out plan and engaging with the competition, you can establish dominance and secure your position in the game.

