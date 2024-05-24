5 best PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended

With so many PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find ones that are worth joining. This guide will introduce you to some of the best PvE servers that aren’t toxic. We have compiled a list of servers that offer friendly communities where you can team up with other players, tame dinos, and enjoy many other features.

Here are the five best PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended.

Best PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended

1) SALTY ZOMBIES

SALTY ZOMBIES is one of the biggest PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

SALTY ZOMBIES is by far the biggest PvE server for Ark: Survival Ascended. This server has a huge community and is known to hold a plethora of events. They offer a variety of features, including custom mods, increased rates, and starter kits. Salty Zombie has a 10x server as well as a vanilla plus server. These servers come with various mods and premium plugins for additional content.

The server is toxicity-free and has a friendly community, active staff, custom maps, premium mods, no lag, monthly wipes, and DDOS Protection.

Salty Zombies ARK PvE server has the best settings to ensure a smooth and lag-free experience. It also has its own shop where players can earn a currency called “Salty Coins” by just staying on the server. Salty Coins can be used to buy armor sets, weapons, dinosaurs, and other things.

2) Mystic Isles

Mystic Isles has a very welcoming community (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Mystic Isles is another Ark Ascended server that has a relatively welcoming community. This server has high ratings because it offers a fun experience for players. You can tame dinosaurs fast, collect resources easily, and breed strong dinos. Mystic Isles has three servers, all on The Island map.

There are helpful admins and a large community is available to answer any questions, no matter your ARK experience level. Mystic Isles also offers special features such as a mod allowing players to retrieve their items after accidental death, stacking more resources, solo farming, teleporters for faster travel, and an in-game shop.

Players who choose to pay extra may be able to extend the lifespan of their buildings even further. You can expect relaxed gameplay without lag, which allows you to focus on taming dinos and enjoying the game. Mystic Isles is the ideal PvE server for players who like to game in a friendly environment.

3) MenAtWorkGaming

The MenAtWorkGaming server doesn't allow players to bully or hack (Image via Studio Wildcard)

MenAtWorkGaming is another great find if you are looking for a PvE server for Ark Survival Ascended. The server claims to be for adults only. There are five servers, with the first one being released in 2023. The developers keep updating the server frequently and notify players regularly about new mods or features. They also hold events for players where the winners get exciting awards.

You will find many friendly tribes who are willing to accept new players. Players are able to buy various items such as loot boxes, chibi-pets, materials needed for dino feeding and taming, and many more. This server is exceptionally good because they do not allow players to hack, exploit, or bully others.

4) ArkLegends

ArkLegends has boosted settings, allowing it to work smoothly (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ArkLegends offers a great PvE Ark Survival Ascended experience on five servers that focus on fostering a cooperative environment. The admins have their own server box rather than a rental one, which means there is less lag and you can freely enjoy the game features.

They have boosted settings to make sure the game runs smoothly. You can tame dinosaurs, collect resources, and breed dinos a little faster than usual on ArkLegends.

They also have special mods that change the game to make it more fun. There are mods to help you tame dinosaurs and gather resources more easily, and some to let you teleport around the map or see farther away with a spyglass. They even have mods that add new dinosaurs, hairstyles, and costumes for your character.

Being part of the ArkLegends community can get you rewarded too. You can earn tokens by playing the game, voting for the server online, or writing a review. These tokens can be used to buy many things in the game. There is also a VIP program that gives you more tokens and other benefits.

5) Primal Rage Gaming

Primal Rage Gaming is one of the best PvE servers in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Primal Rage Gaming has built a large community of over 11,000 members worldwide. As of now, Primal Rage Gaming has 14 Ark Omega servers and one event map. The admins and staff of this server are helpful, and there are strict rules against exploits. With tons of awesome mods, there is no room for boredom.

If you're looking for a PvE Ark Survival Ascended server with a large community and active admins to address any issues, Primal Rage Gaming could be worth checking out. It is recommended to join their Discord community to learn more about specific features and settings before joining.

