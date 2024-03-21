Best server settings to use for ARK Survival Ascended, explained

Setting up the best server setting for ARK Survival Ascended (ASA) can be tricky because it depends on the kind of experience you prefer. We've compiled a list of recommended settings for your server. These settings cover Arks, Mod settings, Game rules, Advanced options, and Engrams. Since everyone's play style differs, it's important to understand each setting category and adjust them per your preferences.
Tweaking the server settings can take some time, but creating the perfect multiplayer environment for your ASA adventures is worth it. Here's everything you need to know about the best server settings in ARK Survival Ascended.
What Are The Best Server Settings for ARK: Survival Ascended
Whether you want a tough survival game or something more relaxed, these settings can be changed to fit your liking. While there are no wrong settings here, the ones provided here are recommended for dynamic play with fewer deaths. Take your time going through each part and make your server just how you want it.
MOD Settings
When setting up mods on a server, their impact isn't huge unless many people play at once. Since servers can take up a lot of space on devices, it's smart only to pick the most essential mods and stay moderate. Occasionally, trying out new Ark Survival Ascended mods is fine, but adding too many can slow the game for everyone. So, it's best to choose wisely and not overload the server with mods to keep things running smoothly for all players.
Game Rules
Game rules in ARK Survival Ascended can be adjusted as players progress to make the experience more challenging or simpler by ignoring specific basic needs such as stamina, water, and food. So, players can customize their gameplay to make it as hardcore or relaxed as they want.
Here are the recommended settings for individual game rule settings:
Player
- Damage: 5
- Resistance: 3
- Water Drain: 0.15
- Stamina: 0.15
- Health Recovery: 6
- Harvesting Damage: 5
Creature
- Max Count: 1
- Damage: 1
- Resistance: 1
- Food Drain: 0.15
- Stamina Drain: 1
- Health Recovery: 4
- Harvesting Damage: 5
- Turret Damage: 2
- Disable Taming: Off
- Disable Riding: Off
Structure
- Damage: 1
- Resistance: 0.25
- Damage Repair Cooldown: 1.5
- Disable Structure Placement Collision: ON
World
- XP Multiplier: 6
- Taming Speed Multiplier: 7.5
- Harvest Yield Multiplier: 4.5
- Allow Speed Leveling: Off
- Maximum Difficulty: On
- PVE Mode: Off
- Hardcore Mode: Off
- Allow Unlimited Respect: On
Rules
- Allow Third Person Camera: On
- Enable Global Voice Chat: Off
- Enable Proximity Text Chat: Off
- Notify Player Joined: On
- Notify Player Left: On
- Admin Logging: Off
- Enable Crosshair: On
- Force No-HUD: Off
- No Survivor Downloads: Off
- No Dino Downloads: Off
- No Item Downloads: Off
- Non-Dedicated Tethering Distance: 1
- Enable PVP Gamma: Off
- Show Creative Mode: Off
- Disable Loot Crates: On
- Disable Friendly Fire: Off
- Use Singleplayer Settings: On
Advanced settings ARK Survival Ascended
The advanced settings on a server control how challenging the game is for players fighting against aggressive creatures or each other and change the stats of dinosaurs. Advanced settings in ARK Survival Ascended can completely transform your gameplay by allowing you to control what's possible for PvP, PvE, players, and dinosaurs.
PvE settings
- Use Timer: On
- Auto Start Time: 600
- Auto Stop Time: 1800
- Use System Time: Off
- Prevent Tribe Alliances: Off
- Allow Tribe War: On
- Tribe War Cancel: On
- Disable Gamma: On
- Cave Building: Off
- Disable Structure Decay: Off
- Disable Dino Decay: Off
- Flyer Carry: On
- Extra Structure Prevention Volumes: Off
- No Diseases: On
- Non-permanent Diseases: On
- Allow Cave Flyers: Off
PVP settings
- Dino Decay: On
- Override Structure Platform Prevention: Off
- Change Respawn Interval: Off
- Zone Structure Damage: 5
- Structure Prevent Resource Radius: 1
World settings
Tweaking the world settings in ARK Survival Ascended will only change your game slightly, especially if you're not into PvP. But you can adjust a few things, like making eggs hatch faster or speeding up day and night cycles. These changes can add some fun without making a big difference.
Wild dino and Tamed dino settings
Depending on what you want from creatures, you can either focus on taming the best dinosaurs or making wild ones better. Keeping the default settings for Wild Dinos is ideal because it encourages taming animals. You can get even better results by strengthening tamed creatures as they level up.
Player settings
If you want players to be more resilient, you can change settings like Oxygen, Food, Water, and Stamina to 2.5. You can also set health to 3 (the default is 2) and Fortitude to 5 to make them even more robust.
XP multipliers settings
- Generic: 3
- Harvest: 2
- Craft: 2
- Explorer Note: 1
- Special: 4
- Kill: 4
- Boss Creature Kill: 2
- Cave Creature Kill: 1
- Wild Creature Kill: 1
- Tamed Creature Kill: 2
- Unclaimed Creature Kill: 1
Engrams
These settings change what players start with and the gear available on the server. It's essential because it can completely change how the game feels for everyone. This is where players have the most control over crafting their experience and the items they'll get as they play.
