Best server settings to use for ARK Survival Ascended, explained

Setting up the best server setting for ARK Survival Ascended (ASA) can be tricky because it depends on the kind of experience you prefer. We've compiled a list of recommended settings for your server. These settings cover Arks, Mod settings, Game rules, Advanced options, and Engrams. Since everyone's play style differs, it's important to understand each setting category and adjust them per your preferences.

Tweaking the server settings can take some time, but creating the perfect multiplayer environment for your ASA adventures is worth it. Here's everything you need to know about the best server settings in ARK Survival Ascended.

What Are The Best Server Settings for ARK: Survival Ascended

Game rules settings can make the gameplay easy or difficult depending on how you set them (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Whether you want a tough survival game or something more relaxed, these settings can be changed to fit your liking. While there are no wrong settings here, the ones provided here are recommended for dynamic play with fewer deaths. Take your time going through each part and make your server just how you want it.

MOD Settings

When setting up mods on a server, their impact isn't huge unless many people play at once. Since servers can take up a lot of space on devices, it's smart only to pick the most essential mods and stay moderate. Occasionally, trying out new Ark Survival Ascended mods is fine, but adding too many can slow the game for everyone. So, it's best to choose wisely and not overload the server with mods to keep things running smoothly for all players.

Game Rules

Game rules in ARK Survival Ascended can be adjusted as players progress to make the experience more challenging or simpler by ignoring specific basic needs such as stamina, water, and food. So, players can customize their gameplay to make it as hardcore or relaxed as they want.

Here are the recommended settings for individual game rule settings:

Player

Damage: 5

Resistance: 3

Water Drain: 0.15

Stamina: 0.15

Health Recovery: 6

Harvesting Damage: 5

Creature

Max Count: 1

Damage: 1

Resistance: 1

Food Drain: 0.15

Stamina Drain: 1

Health Recovery: 4

Harvesting Damage: 5

Turret Damage: 2

Disable Taming: Off

Disable Riding: Off

Structure

Damage: 1

Resistance: 0.25

Damage Repair Cooldown: 1.5

Disable Structure Placement Collision: ON

World

XP Multiplier: 6

Taming Speed Multiplier: 7.5

Harvest Yield Multiplier: 4.5

Allow Speed Leveling: Off

Maximum Difficulty: On

PVE Mode: Off

Hardcore Mode: Off

Allow Unlimited Respect: On

Rules

Allow Third Person Camera: On

Enable Global Voice Chat: Off

Enable Proximity Text Chat: Off

Notify Player Joined: On

Notify Player Left: On

Admin Logging: Off

Enable Crosshair: On

Force No-HUD: Off

No Survivor Downloads: Off

No Dino Downloads: Off

No Item Downloads: Off

Non-Dedicated Tethering Distance: 1

Enable PVP Gamma: Off

Show Creative Mode: Off

Disable Loot Crates: On

Disable Friendly Fire: Off

Use Singleplayer Settings: On

Advanced settings ARK Survival Ascended

Advanced Settings the PvP and PvE aspects of the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The advanced settings on a server control how challenging the game is for players fighting against aggressive creatures or each other and change the stats of dinosaurs. Advanced settings in ARK Survival Ascended can completely transform your gameplay by allowing you to control what's possible for PvP, PvE, players, and dinosaurs.

PvE settings

Use Timer: On

Auto Start Time: 600

Auto Stop Time: 1800

Use System Time: Off

Prevent Tribe Alliances: Off

Allow Tribe War: On

Tribe War Cancel: On

Disable Gamma: On

Cave Building: Off

Disable Structure Decay: Off

Disable Dino Decay: Off

Flyer Carry: On

Extra Structure Prevention Volumes: Off

No Diseases: On

Non-permanent Diseases: On

Allow Cave Flyers: Off

PVP settings

Dino Decay: On

Override Structure Platform Prevention: Off

Change Respawn Interval: Off

Zone Structure Damage: 5

Structure Prevent Resource Radius: 1

World settings

Tweaking the world settings in ARK Survival Ascended will only change your game slightly, especially if you're not into PvP. But you can adjust a few things, like making eggs hatch faster or speeding up day and night cycles. These changes can add some fun without making a big difference.

Wild dino and Tamed dino settings

Depending on what you want from creatures, you can either focus on taming the best dinosaurs or making wild ones better. Keeping the default settings for Wild Dinos is ideal because it encourages taming animals. You can get even better results by strengthening tamed creatures as they level up.

Player settings

If you want players to be more resilient, you can change settings like Oxygen, Food, Water, and Stamina to 2.5. You can also set health to 3 (the default is 2) and Fortitude to 5 to make them even more robust.

XP multipliers settings

Generic: 3

Harvest: 2

Craft: 2

Explorer Note: 1

Special: 4

Kill: 4

Boss Creature Kill: 2

Cave Creature Kill: 1

Wild Creature Kill: 1

Tamed Creature Kill: 2

Unclaimed Creature Kill: 1

Engrams

These settings change what players start with and the gear available on the server. It's essential because it can completely change how the game feels for everyone. This is where players have the most control over crafting their experience and the items they'll get as they play.

Check out our other articles on ARK Survival Ascended:

Dino tier list || Tames with unique quirks || Can you play ARK Survival Ascended offline? || How to tame a Dire Bear?