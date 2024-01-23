Can you play ARK Survival Ascended offline?

ARK Survival Ascended is an MMORPG with one of the best taming systems in its genre, bringing in a large number of players every day. It also has a wide range of PvP and PvE gameplay, with over 140 dinosaurs to tame and use. Thanks to its engaging gameplay, the title has over 20,000 online players and a huge fanbase. Developers at Studio Wildcard introduce updates, patches, and DLCs, attracting more players to the title.

It is one of the best survival games with great visuals and gameplay. However, a looming question among players is whether ARK Survival Ascended has an offline mode. This article explains more.

Does ARK Survival Ascended have offline play options?

Offline mode in the title does not have team activities (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While the essence of the title lies in participating in PvPs and PvEs with players worldwide, a question arises: Is there an offline mode for ARK Survival Ascended? The answer is yes. While many play the game to have fun with their friends and teammates, not all want to play it online. The offline mode allows players to play their favorite taming and survival game without connecting to a server.

The game's single-player mode allows players to store the map and do everything they can online except for team activities. The taming system, boss fights, and everything else remains the same once everything has been downloaded. This mode aids the players who want to relax and tame a few dinosaurs while taking down some beasts.

Players can also use the offline mode to learn how to play the game properly before heading online. The offline mode also eradicates the fear of getting raided or killed by other players or having one's base destroyed. Building a base or roster filled with various in-game assets and dinosaurs takes a lot of grinding, and players don't want to lose it to another player.

The offline mode also comes in handy while traveling or for players who don't have a decent internet connection. However, one must connect their game to the internet for updates and new content.

How to turn on the ARK Survival Ascended offline mode?

Players can turn on offline mode manually through the main menu (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To turn on the offline mode, players must first go to the main menu and find the "Host/Local" option. After clicking on it, players will be presented with various options they can choose.

This menu allows players to customize their gameplay in their single-player world. Once all the preparations have been done, players can click "Play Singleplayer" to start their ARK Survival Ascended offline journey.

