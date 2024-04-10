Ark Survival Ascended: 5 best base locations in Scorched Earth (Desert map)

The Scorched Earth DLC in ARK Survival Ascended has introduced massive desert areas. Filled with dangerous creatures, extremely arid weather, and a looming threat of devastating sandstorms, finding a good place to set up camp will not be an easy task.

These vast sandy dunes are home to a variety of wonders, as well as deadly creatures. While you are bound to encounter Vultures and Mantises on the desert grounds, if you look a little more thoroughly, you will also find Wyvern Nests scattered across the map.

If you are having trouble finding a good place to set up your base in Scorched Earth, this article is just the help you need.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best places to build your base in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

1. The Oasis

The Oasis is the best source of natural resources. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Coordinates: 73.2, 38.8

Located at the heart of the map, the Oasis in Ark Survival Ascended is a lush and fertile area surrounded by towering cliffs. This location in Scorched Earth offers ample water supply and abundant resources, making it an ideal spot for building a base. The cliffs provide natural protection from predators and the open area allows for easy expansion of your base.

The Oasis is situated near the red obelisk, which you can reach by following the river around the Obelisk. There is a waterway near the obelisk that gives access to the interior of a cave system. This location is also ideal for making a secure location for PvP purposes.

2. The Dunes

Beware of the Dunes! (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Coordinates: 85.4, 25.6

The Dunes is a vast desert expanse with rolling sand dunes and scattered rock formations. Despite its harsh environment, this location offers strategic advantages for base building. The elevated position of the dunes provides a clear vantage point to spot incoming threats, while the rocks can be used for defensive purposes.

However, be extremely careful while choosing a safe location and building your base, as it is one of the most hostile locations in the game. It may sound displeasing at first, but the resources that the Dunes offer are worth the risk. In the PvP servers, the hostile creatures around the base will also work as security against other players.

3. The Canyon

The canyon gives a strategic advantage. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Coordinates: 40.0, 50.0

Nestled between towering canyon walls, this location offers natural protection and a picturesque setting for a base. The narrow passageways and cliffs make it difficult for predators to get past, giving you a better vantage point. Additionally, the canyon provides ample resources such as metal and crystal for crafting.

The area can be divided into three parts: Central Canyon, Northern Canyon, and Southern East Canyons. Among them, the most habitable is the Central part (40.0, 50.0). The intensity of carnivorous animals is the lowest here, and it has access to natural water.

4. The Plateau

The plateau in Scorched Earth. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Coordinates: 48, 51.5

Perched high above the desert floor, The Plateau offers a top-side view of the surrounding landscape. This location is ideal for players looking for the easiest place to set up their bases. The high elevation provides a natural barrier against ground-based threats, while the flat terrain allows for easy construction of a base.

However, keep in mind that in the PvP servers, the plateau can be the most threatening location to build a camp in Scorched Earth. Because of its strategic advantage and ideal geography, most players will try to take control of the area. This competition could get lethal if you aren’t equipped enough to defend yourself.

5. The Caves

The Caves are good hideouts. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Coordinates: 77, 74

For players seeking a more secluded base location in the Scorched Earth, The Caves offer a unique setting for building a stronghold. Hidden within the rocky cliffs, these underground caverns provide natural protection and a mysterious atmosphere. The cave entrances can be fortified to prevent unwanted visitors, making it an ideal location for stealthy players.

The Caves are great sources of natural resources. While cave systems are spread all across the map of Scorched Earth, in terms of fortification the best cave on the map is the Church Cave (77,74). This structure offers great security options as well as various access points. You may need a little planning to use this location to its fullest.