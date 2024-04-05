Wyverns are large dragon-like creatures that can be found in Wyvern Nests in Ark Survival Ascended. These beasts are known for being extremely aggressive and remain the apex predators in the world of Ark. There are multiple variants of Wyverns available in the game. Among them, only the Forst Wyverns are non-aggressive.

That said, these creatures act as mighty allie­s as well as while dropping rare loots when slain. They roam all around the Ark's realms, and can even be found in the Scorched Earth, the latest DLC. Here, we have listed Wyvern nest sites across that arid map. However, we advise utmost vigilance when tackling these beasts. The­ir swift strikes can rip you­ in two in an instant.

Coordinates for all Wyvern Nests in ARK Survival Ascended in Scorched Earth

locations of all the Wyvern nest in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Most of the Wyvern Nests in Ark Survival Ascended are found on the North-Western and South-Western sides of the Scorched Earth map. Here are the coordinates for their location:

North-Western

Wyvern Nest: 1

Longitude, Latitude: 31.40 14.40

Wyvern Nest: 2

Longitude, Latitude: 32.70, 14.80

Wyvern Nest: 3

Longitude, Latitude: 33.40, 14.90

Wyvern Nest: 4

Longitude, Latitude: 39.70, 15.20

Wyvern Nest: 5

Longitude, Latitude: 45.10, 15.10

Wyvern Nest: 6

Longitude, Latitude: 45.10, 17.10

South-Western

Wyvern Nest: 7

Longitude, Latitude: 51.10, 16.20

Wyvern Nest: 8

Longitude, Latitude: 53.30, 18.80

Wyvern Nest: 9

Longitude, Latitude: 52.60, 18.60

Wyvern Nest: 10

Longitude, Latitude: 61.90, 16.90

Wyvern Nest: 11

Longitude, Latitude: 61.60, 18.50

Wyvern Nest: 12

Longitude, Latitude: 66.20, 16.70

Wyvern Nest: 13

Longitude, Latitude: 64.00, 18.70

Wyvern Nest: 14

Longitude, Latitude: 68.70, 20.10

Wyvern Nest: 15

Longitude, Latitude: 70.80, 19.30

How to tame a Wyvern?

After getting an egg from Wyvern Nests in Ark Survival Ascended, you need to hatch it. For that, provide it with the right amount of temperature or the egg may start to lose health and eventually, the embryo inside will die. To prevent this, you must provide the egg with a temperature range of 80 to 90 °C / 176 to 194 °F to let it successfully hatch.

Expand Tweet

A typical Wyvern egg takes at least 4h 59m 58.561s to hatch. Other than looting Wyvern Nests in Ark Survival Ascended, the eggs can also be acquired by mating a male and a female wyvern.

Female Wyverns need to rest for at least 18 hours or even two days in some cases to be able to lay eggs again. The hatching timer can be cut short by 20% by placing the Wyvern egg inside an Egg Incubator in the right temperature and climate.

If you want to know more about catching and taming Wyverns check out our official guide.