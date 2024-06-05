Ark Survival Ascended The Center: What's on the floating island at The Center?

Ark Survival Ascended The Center has been released, raising curiosity among fans. It is one of the biggest DLCs released for the game this year. It introduces brand new Dinos and other content, along with a whole new expansion to the game’s map, which is a giant floating island named The Center.

This island can be found on the western side of the map. Seeing this massive chunk of earth hovering in the sky for the first time is truly a spectacle, and exploring it is an experience I have rarely felt in any survival game.

If you haven’t had the chance to set foot on this floating mystery, this article will help you get an idea of what you can find on the Island named ‘The Center’ in Ark Survival Ascended.

What is on the floating island in Ark Survival Ascended The Center?

Explore The Cauldron and The Center to uncover its secrets (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The island, or The Center, floats over a landlocked ocean. This plane is named The Cauldron, which is an intriguing place surrounded by large waterfalls and treacherous swamplands. In this area, you can find various special resources, such as Oil and Pearls, making it a vital location to explore if you have the means to do so.

In terms of creatures, you can find the dreadful Megalodon in the waters of The Cauldron, so be cautious before diving in. The floating island, on the other hand, has a massive cave system that spans all across its mass. You can find various minerals in these caves and other resources.

On top of the island are various spires rich in metal. In the middle of the floating landmass, you will find a large pond. There is nothing special about this pond so far, except it is home to a large colony of Castoroides. The floating island in Ark Survival Ascended may be visually stunning, but it is filled with dangerous predators and other creatures.

Beware of what lurks in the forests (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Creatures found in ‘The Center’ and its surroundings:

Very common

Ankylosaurus

Argentavis

Coelacanth

Dimorphodon

Doedicurus

Hyaenodon

Ichthyosaurus

Kentrosaurus

Manta

Megalodon

Pulmonoscorpius

Sabertooth

Trilobite

Common

Allosaurus

Basilosaurus

Carnotaurus

Pachy

Raptor

Stegosaurus

Uncommon

Leedsichthys

Rex

Very uncommon

Procoptodon

Rare

Alpha Carnotaurus

Alpha Raptor

Very Rare

Alpha T-Rex

Quetzal

Resources that you can gather in the center are:

Chitin

Crystal

Fiber

Flint

Hide

Metal

Oil

Pelt

Silica Pearls

Stone

Thatch

Wood

That's all for the floating island in The Center. In future updates, more could be found on this place in Ark Survival Ascended.