Ark Survival Ascended: All Artifact locations on The Center map

The Center Map brings various new additions to Ark Survival Ascended. This map is the remastered version of Ark: Survival Evolved’s The Center region. It features a huge floating island at its core, characterized by rocky landscapes full of resources and numerous caves. The map also has Lava Biome filled with molten metal and igneous rock.

Along with fresh landscapes, the Center map also brings new features and creatures. Another special item is Artifacts, with 11 scattered across the map. Note that Artifacts are the only way to summon bosses.

Defeating these foes grants you powerful gears that facilitate your survival in the game. This guide will provide you with the locations of all Artifacts on The Center map.

All Artifacts and their locations in Ark Survival Ascended The Center

All Artifacts and their location in Ark Survival Ascended The Center

1) Artifact of the Brute: This Artifact is located at the Southeastern edge of the Center map, near the end of the Redwoods biome in Ark Survival Ascended. Its coordinates are 71.6 latitude and 87.3 longitude.

Trending

2) Artifact of the Immune: It is located inside the Jungle Cave. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Immune are 49.2 Latitude and 65.5 Longitude.

3) Artifact of the Skylord: It is located inside the Southern Ice Cave. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Skylord are 54.1 Latitude and 20.9 Longitude.

4) Artifact of the Cunning: This Artifact lies at the Western end of the map, near the green obelisk. Its coordinates are 35.1 Latitude and 18.0 Longitude.

5) Artifact of the Devious: It is located on the Rocky ledge overlooking the center platform and green obelisk. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Devious are 41.1 Latitude and 33.6 Longitude.

6) Artifact of the Pack: It is located in the Underworld Cavern, near the jumping puzzle. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Pack are 60.7 Latitude and 53.7 Longitude.

7) Artifact of the Hunter: This Artifact is located in the Lava Oasis Cave at the southwestern end. The coordinates to find Artifact of the Hunter are 16.8 Latitude and 54.3 Longitude.

8) Artifact of the Massive: The Artifact is located in the Lava Cave on the Center map in Ark Survival Ascended, central eastern side. Its coordinates are 10.2 Latitude and 52.9 Longitude.

9) Artifact of the Strong: It is located in the Lava Cave, which is the same cave as the Massive Artifact. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Strong are 15.2 Latitude and 57.4 Longitude.

10) Artifact of the Devourer: It is located in the North Ice Cave. The coordinates to find the Artifact of the Devourer are 24.1 Latitude and 26.1 Longitude.

11) Artifact of the Clever: This Artifact is located in the North Ice Cave in Ark Survival Ascended. Its coordinates are 19.2 Latitude and 24.1 Longitude.

We will update the article with new information about the Artifacts if anything pops up.

Check out our other articles on Ark Survival Ascended: