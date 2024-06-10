ARK Survival Ascended The Center: All hidden rat hole locations in The Center

Ark Survival Ascended now has The Center Map that holds many tiny secrets, such as rat holes. Rat holes are small spaces formed inside cliffs and other biomes that act as small bases. They come in different shapes and sizes; while some have small spaces suitable for solo or duos, others are larger in size and can be used for entire tribes in PvP.

Since the looting system is a big part of Ark, finding the perfect rat hole is essential in PvP and PvE. It can be used as a starter base or storage. Ratholes are also better than mesh bases because they are hard to locate and are much easier to defend due to their small entrance. This article will show you all of the hidden rat hole locations in Ark Survival Ascended The Center.

Trending

All rathole locations in The Center map for building hidden starter bases in Ark Survival Ascended

Northern Snow Mountain

Northern Snow Mountain in The Center Map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 1 (22.9 Latitude and 32.9 Longitude)

There is a medium-sized rat hole in a wall between Snow Mountain and Red Pillar. The entrance is large but narrows into a smaller slit inside. It's easy to walk into and suitable for a duo starter base in Ark Survival Ascended.

Location 2 (22.2 Latitude and 30.5 Longitude)

It’s a very small and temporary spot between Red Pillar and Snow Mountain. The entrance is narrow, which makes it suitable for starting out with minimal risk of being detected.

Location 3 (29.4 Latitude and 24.2 Longitude)

This tiny starter spot is near Floating Island in Ark Survival Ascended's The Center, an ice mountain close to Greenup. It is good for basic operations before moving to a larger base.

Jungles North

Jungles north in Ark Survival Ascended The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 4 (33.4 Latitude and 52 Longitude)

It is a medium-sized and hard-to-access spot that is located among pillars. This location has a narrow section and might require grappling hooks for entry.

Location 5 (33.7 Latitude and 56.7 Longitude)

This decent-sized base spot is located on a pillar next to a lake. It has a large crack and a drop-down area for additional space.

Jungles Mid

Jungles mid in The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 6 (38.1 Latitude and 62.4 Longitude)

A hidden base spot is situated between the islands and a pillar. Fly up to the wall and look for a crack. This spot is ideal for a solo or duo base.

Location 7 (41.2 Latitude and 50.1 Longitude)

This base spot can be accessed through a triangle entrance at the highest peak of the middle island. It has a large main section and a back section for additional room space.

Jungles South

Jungles South in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 8 (56.9 Latitude and 57 Longitude)

This small base spot is found next to a big river on a cliffside with a little gap. It is three foundations wide and is a good starting point.

Location 9 (51.6 Latitude and 61.1 Longitude)

It is located near some ruins and a pond. This spot can be reached by going behind the trees and finding a crack in the wall. It is suitable for a starter base.

Location 10 (46 Latitude and 51 Longitude)

This tiny starter base spot is located next to a lake and a bridge with two trees on top of it. It is in a small triangle area that is easy to access.

Location 11 (47 Latitude and 50.2 Longitude)

This base spot has two parts and is located in the big ruins surrounded by a lake. While the lower section has a cave for storage, the upper section is best for building your main Ark Survival Ascended base.

The bridge

The Bridge in The Center map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 13 (67.4 Latitude and 22 Longitude)

A medium to small base spot is found next to the second layer of a big waterfall beneath a bridge. It features two sections and is hidden well.

Location 14 (83.7 Latitude and 16.1 Longitude)

There is a large and open base spot positioned between the border waterfall and a large waterfall with a bridge above it. The area has foundation support for building a strong base in Ark Survival Ascended.

Location 15 (91.3 Latitude and 21.5 Longitude)

It is a small spot located next to the redwoods, close to a big waterfall and a bridge down. It has two hidden holes and is positioned in a way that provides good defense.

Location 16 (87.5 Latitude and 34.8 Longitude)

It is located in a large hallway with waterfalls on either side. It has a prominent entrance and is suitable for building a loot room or a starter base with additional space all the way up to the borders.

Redwood Forest

Redwood Forest in The Center map in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 17 (91.9 Latitude and 58 Longitude)

This Ark Survival Ascended spot is under a large trunk with a waterfall that flows into a river. It’s located beneath a bridge and is a solo or duo base spot.

Location 18 (90.8 Latitude and 60.9 Longitude)

It is a solo or duo spot high up between a trunk and a large cave in the redwoods. This Ark Survival Ascended location is very hidden and positioned near the border ceiling.

Lava Island

Lava island in The Center map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 19 (18.1 Latitude and 66.6 Longitude)

This Ark Survival Ascended rat hole is a solo base spot situated on Lava Island, in a small overhang between the normal lands and Lava Island. It features a small ledge suitable for building a hidden base in Ark Survival Ascended.

Location 20 (17.5 Latitude and 59.8 Longitude)

Another spot is behind some trench-like pillars near a T-shaped bridge. It is a small duo spot with a narrow hole that might require grappling hooks to access.

Location 21 (16.5 Latitude and 48.3 Longitude)

It is a large rathole on Volcano Island with a huge entrance and multiple levels. While exploring this spacious base location, one must be cautious of the lava within the cave.

Location 22 (21.5 Latitude and 56.7 Longitude)

Located next to a pillar, this rathole requires you to knock yourself out to enter through the entrance. Inside, there is a section for turrets and a large cave for building.

Location 23 (18.8 Latitude and 53.9 Longitude)

A small starter base spot is in a crack in the wall. It is easy to access and suitable for initial setups.

Location 24 (18.2 Latitude and 52.7 Longitude)

It can be found near a lava drain with a tree stalk. This tiny starter hole is hidden but easy to locate in Ark Survival Ascended.

Location 25 (18.5 Latitude and 51.1 Longitude)

This very small spot is located between some wyvern pillars next to a lake. It is ideal for solo players or as a starter base.

Location 26 (12.7 Latitude and 54.2 Longitude)

Near the Red Obelisk, this tiny spot is behind a lava waterfall. It is a nice spot for when you want to transfer out items frequently.

Location 27 (17.8 Latitude and 16.1 Longitude)

It is located next to some pillars and offers a decent-sized area for building bases.

Location 28 (16.6 Latitude and 61.7 Longitude)

It is a medium-sized cave that can be found between rocks and pillars. It is near a bridge and offers a lot of room for a duo base.

Location 29 (17.2 Latitude and 57.8 Longitude)

It is located above a lava pool with metal and obsidian spawns. This hidden base spot is best for players needing a concealed location.

Location 30 (13.3 Latitude and 63.8 Longitude)

It is situated underneath an overhang where two colors touch. This rat hole has a tiny slit for an entrance that is very hidden.

Location 31 (8.9 Latitude and 59.9 Longitude)

It is next to the sea, which is hidden among bushes and has two compartments.

Location 32 (12 Latitude and 66.5 Longitude)

This small base is hidden in the ceiling near a large overhang with wyvern pillars.

Location 33 (18.8 Latitude and 57.6 Longitude)

It is located near a lava lake and some wyvern pillars. It is a small base spot that is hidden behind a bush.

Location 34 (15 Latitude and 61.5 Longitude)

It is inside a hole that has two entrances. This medium-sized cave in Ark Survival Ascended has enough space for building.

Near Scorched Island

Scorched Island in The Center map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location 35 (11.9 Latitude and 76.6 Longitude)

This Ark Survival Ascended rat hole is big enough to keep vacuum compartments. It has a large entrance and also two separate compartments.

Check out our other articles on Ark Survival Ascended: