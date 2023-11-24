5 best end-game base locations in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended, the remastered version of ARK Survival Evolved, has seen only a few gameplay changes in the new game. However, there have been some significant changes to the map. In a game like ARK, players are allowed to build bases without restrictions to store their resources and hide from deadly creatures and other players to survive their way to the end game.

So, if you're in search of some potential places for your end-game base, whether it is PvP or PvE, here are the five best base locations in ARK Survival Ascended.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five useful ARK Survival Ascended end-game base locations and their coordinates

1) Easy Underwater Cave

Longitude : 51

: 51 Latitude: 2.7

Easy Underwater Cave is one of the best base locations in ARK Survival Ascended, and there is a reason that almost every tribe on the official PVP server fights for this cave. It is extremely powerful for PvP as well as PvE because of its significant drops and massive storage.

As this is an underwater cave, survivors need to get the Tek teleporter engram to utilize this fully. However, with the arrival of the small and medium Tek teleporters into ARK Survival Ascended, survivors can now access the Tek teleporter engram even more quickly and efficiently.

2) Ice Cave

Longitude : 13.7

: 13.7 Latitude: 13.4

This cave is one of the most vital spots in the legacy ARK because of its narrow entry, where survivors needed to crouch in order to enter. This crouch entrance was so popular and broken in the PVP scene that it caught the developers' attention and underwent revisions.

Although it has a quite narrow entry, the ceilings are very high in the first entry room. With the new turret placements update, survivors can utilize this high ceiling and place the turrets upside down to make this cave harder to raid, even with a Giganotosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

3) Pack Cave

Longitude : 57

: 57 Latitude: 71

Pack Cave is an excellent choice for survivors who want a base location that boasts a small entrance and lots of building room on the inside. The opening of this cave is decently tiny, making it harder for other survivors to run into this base with a Stegosaurus. An additional benefit of this cave is the artifact of the pack found in the back of this room.

Furthermore, survivors can put multiple turrets pointing at the entrance from the back of the room to turn the big hallway into a defensive zone. However, it also has a lot of space to maneuver, breed, and raise baby dinosaurs, so it's a perfect pick for medium and large tribes in ARK Survival Ascended.

4) Carno Cave

Longitude : 91.4

: 91.4 Latitude: 9.5

Carno Cave is another classic spot on Carnivore Island that most ARK fans will instantly recognize. Although it was one of the most vital base locations in the Legacy ARK, in ARK Survival Ascended, it became even stronger than before because of a few quality-of-life updates.

Unlike earlier, survivors can now use wireless generators with big radius and put turrets everywhere inside the cave to make it impregnable. Nonetheless, this cave is more popular amongst the PVP players than the PvE players because of its narrow entrance and water passage that safeguard this cave.

5) Lava Cave

Longitude : 92.4

: 92.4 Latitude: 74.4

Lava Cave is located on the Southeastern Shores of Herbivore Island. While it was not used much in the previous ARK games, everything changed in the latest ARK title. Like Ice Cave, it also has a narrow and long entrance, making it much harder for people with big tames to get into.

Furthermore, survivors can put turrets upside down on the ceiling to strengthen their defense against other players even more. Whether it's a big tribe or a medium tribe, the Lava Cave will have enough space to move around, breed, and raise dinosaurs.

This concludes our guide on the five best end-game base locations in ARK Survival Ascended. However, if you're a beginner and searching for some beginner-friendly base locations, check out this article.