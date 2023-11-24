ARK Survival Ascended Baryonyx taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is the long-awaited Unreal Engine 5 remake of ARK Survival Evolved, one of the most popular survival MMOs of the last decade. Much of its survival-craft gameplay features are borrowed from other entries in the broader survival genre, but ARK Survival Ascended features the most robust and advanced animal-taming system of them all.

This robust mechanic, naturally, translates to a key part of the progression. The developers eventually plan to port over all of the creatures available in the original title. These prehistoric beasts can be put to various uses once tamed, notably traveling. Baronyx is the perfect example of a mount that can cover both land and sea with equal dexterity.

How to find and tame Baryonyx in ARK Survival Ascended

Baryonyx can be found near bodies of water in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Baryonyx are fish-eating Early Cretaceous dinosaurs. Naturally, they are easily found in riverbanks and around wetlands. There are various reasons why you want to tame a Baryonyx in ARK Survival Ascended:

In the early game, they are one of the fastest amphibious mounts you can get.

They remain relevant even in the late game due to the ability to dive underwater without an Oxygen stat. They can also be used to mine underwater resources such as Silica and Oil comfortably while their deadly tailspin attack takes care of hostile creatures and players.

If you level its stats properly and equip it with a good saddle, Baryonyx is the best mount to take into an artifact cave in ARK Survival Ascended. Their decent mobility and good jump length both on land and in water make for easy parkouring, while durability issues can easily be addressed by feeding them fish to regain health rapidly.

To tame a Baryonyx, you should look around the riverbeds across The Island with your spyglass. If you do not spot one to your liking, remember you can reset spawns with console commands if hosting a private server or playing solo.

As you may have gathered, confronting a Baryonyx in a body of water is a death sentence. Instead, lure them to the ground and then take them on with Chain Bolas and tranquilizer ammunition.

Luring a Baryonyx into a Metal Billboard trap in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For the easiest time at knocking out a Baryonyx, you can construct a simple cage with Metal Billboards:

Find a suitable location and eliminate all other nearby threats

The idea is to make a rectangle with three Metal Billboards. You can duck under it to move in and out of it, while the Baryonyx is too tall to exit it after entering.

Lay down three sides of the Metal Billboard cage and lure the Baryonyx through the opening.

While it is aggroed on you, quickly place the fourth wall to box it in.

Once you have successfully knocked it down, feed it Regular Kibble or Raw Prime Fish Meat to gradually tame it.