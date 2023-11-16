ARK Survival Ascended Sarcosuchus skin: How to farm, uses, and more

ARK Survival Ascended is the much-anticipated Unreal Engine 5 remake of the popular survival game, ARK Survival Evolved. The title thrusts players into the wilds of the Lost Island, filled with diverse prehistoric creatures. It features dinosaurs of the late Cretaceous era and some beasts that went extinct in the past century.

As you advance in ARK Survival Ascended, you will likely encounter some of the game's tough bosses. If you're itching for an even greater challenge, Tribute items are necessary to summon the title's strongest creatures. One such item is called the Sarcosuchus skin, which can be farmed from the Sarcosuchus.

How to farm Sarcosuchus skin in ARK Survival Ascended

The Sarchosuchus skin in ARK Survival Ascended can be farmed from Sarcos, which are found in the swamps. Do note that not all Sarcos have this item in their inventory, so it's important to check before hunting.

There are several ways to farm Sarcosuchus skin in the game. One way is to use your Snow Owl's predator vision. It's an ability essentially similar to thermal vision, allowing you to see creatures more clearly as you soar through the swamps.

Snow Owl Predator Vision (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you haven't tamed a Snow Owl yet, what you can do is deploy a Scout within the area. It's a small drone equipped with thermal vision, allowing you to spot creatures easily. It's similar to Snow Owl, but it provides a clearer picture of the ground for you.

Moschops is a wood-gathering creature (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Another way to hunt for Sarco skin is through wood-harvesting creatures. You can have them clear the trees in the swamp area, exposing all the creatures hidden in the ground. You can easily search for Sarco with the Sarcosuchus skin and hunt them using your predator tames.

Where to use Sarcosuchus skin in ARK Survival Ascended

Use the Asrco skin to summon the Broodmother (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Sarcosuchus skin is one of the summoning tributes to a boss called the Broodmother, a massive arachnid ruling the land. By defeating this enemy, you can snag loot like the Broodmother Trophy, Element, Spider Flag, Tek Foundation, Tek Replicator, Tek Triangle Ceiling, Tek Triangle Foundation, and Tek Triangle Roof.

It's also worth noting that the Sarco skin can't be used on your mounts and trophies. It's a boss-summoning exclusive.

This wraps up our Sarcosuchus skin guide in ARK Survival Ascended. The game is currently live on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

