How to find and tame Shastasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Shastasaurus is the brand-new ARK Survival Ascended creature introduced with The Center's release, and many players are eager to tame one. It is a passive tame that requires you to engage its own minigame, which can be quite tricky and unintuitive if you haven't done it before.

If you are feeling lost on how to proceed with taming it, we are here to help. In this guide, we will go over the tried-and-tested taming strategy to obtain a Shastasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended and other important things you should know.

The second community-voted creature to make it into the new ARK game, the Shastasaurus is a powerful underwater tame with a submarine saddle you can build a base inside.

Shastasaurus Spawn locations in ARK Survival Ascended: Where can you find one?

The Shasta is not difficult to find on The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Due to its massive size, the Shastasaurus are not particularly difficult to spot in ARK Survival Ascended. These creatures spawn in deep water, and on The Center map, we spotted several while circling the area south of the Blue Obelisk.

It is recommended you bring a flying tame with you to speed up the process, as you can often locate them through the water. Once you come near one, the Shastasaurus will often do their signature whale flop, leaping out of the water and announcing their presence.

How to tame a Shastasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

Taming this creature involves a leech-killing minigame (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned earlier, these massive sea creatures are a passive tame - damaging them will not be of any use. Instead, here are the steps you must follow to tame a Shastasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended:

Have a sickle at hand, and equip some Extraordinary/Superior Kibble on your hot bar.

Get a band of tamed Ichthyosaurus (which is a total of four Ichthyosaurus in our initial testing) and approach the Shastsasuarus you want to tame. If you don't have one, here's a dedicated Ichthyosaur taming guide for ARK Survival Ascended.

Before you proceed, try to eliminate all hostile sea creatures nearby, as they can disrupt the whole taming process.

The Shastasaursus will be 'distracted' by the Ichthyosaurus herd, and follow the one you are riding. Bring the creature to the surface of the ocean.

Once it is on the surface, a minigame will commence, marking a few Leeches tugging at the Shatsaurus' belly. You must dive into the water to scrape these out with the Scythe.

Once you have cleared out the Leeches, feed the creature some Kibble to advance the taming meter.

Another round of leeches will soon appear that you must clear. Rinse and repeat the process until the taming meter reaches full, and you will have tamed the creature.

ARK Survival Ascended: All Shatsaurus abilities

The Sonar can mark all nearby creatures (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Shastasaurus comes with two basic melee attacks - a bite attack for assailants ahead of it, and a tail slam for targets flanking it from the back. However, a properly tamed and saddled Shastasaurus has a great variety of high-tech tools at its disposal.

You can cycle through the following abilities with Ctrl + LMB/RMB (default PC keybinds):

Flashbang: Blinds creatures in a frontal cone.

Blinds creatures in a frontal cone. Sonar: Marks all underwater lifeforms in a large area.

Marks all underwater lifeforms in a large area. Periscope: Can be used for clear vision underwater, or for looking over water without surfacing. Comes with various zoom levels.

Can be used for clear vision underwater, or for looking over water without surfacing. Comes with various zoom levels. Torpedo: Shoot a long-range projectile that deals high damage. Requires ammunition.

Shoot a long-range projectile that deals high damage. Requires ammunition. Pulse: Knocks back all creatures in range, also dealing a token amount of damage.

