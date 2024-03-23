Star Trek: Discovery season 5 unveils new posters, details explored

As the date of premiere for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 comes to a close, fans of the upcoming show have been getting increasingly restless. However, they were in for a treat on March 21, 2024, when the makers released a fresh batch of posters for the upcoming season of the show.

On Instagram Star Trek: Discovery's official page released a series of five posters and wrote:

"The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there. Are you ready?"

The posters for Star Trek: Discovery season 5, which will also happen to be the show's final one, garnered mixed reactions from the public. A user on Instagram wrote:

"I love this series, I signed for Paramount just because of Discovery! You will be missed!"

While another one wrote:

"Why this unnecessary season. Just cancel it, delete everything and act like it never happened ..."

What is the plot of Star Trek: Discovery season 5?

The official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 reads:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Although a small gist, the synopsis offers the audience a fair idea of what to expect from the final season of the show.

What happened in Star Trek: Discovery season 4?

In the thirteenth and final episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 titled Coming Home a lot of interesting things happened which set the path for the show's fifth season. By the end of the episode, the forces were finally able to put a stop to the dangerous activities of the Ten-C.

After several altercations the Ten- C finally put an end to the Dark Matter Anamoly chapter. This prevented Earth and Ni’Var from getting destroyed. They were earlier unwilling to take that step as they were not aware of the huge amounts of loss it caused to the inhabitants of these planets.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Discovery season 5?

Sonequa Martin-Green returns as the titular character, Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 5. Also, among those returning to the main cast are:

Doug Jones who plays Saru

Mary Wiseman who plays Sylvia Tilly

Anthony Rapp who plays Paul Stamets

David Ajala who plays Book/Cleveland Booke

Blu del Barrio who plays Adira Tal

Wilson Cruz who plays Hugh Culber, and

Callum Keith Rennie who plays Rayner

Featuring in recurring roles in the upcoming season of the show will be Eve Harlow and Elias Toufexis. The two will be playing Moll and L'ak, respectively. The show will also have a few guest appearances. The list comprises actors such as Oded Fehr, Tara Rosling, Chelah Horsdal, Tig Notaro, and David Cronenberg.

How can you watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5?

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will be released on Paramount +, a widely popular streaming platform. Following the double release, one episode of the season will be dropped every Thursday until May 30, 2024.

All episodes of Star: Trek Discovery, seasons 1 to 4 are currently streaming on Paramount+.