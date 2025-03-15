"That's my everything" - A$AP Rocky talks about his relationship with Rihanna while stopping for a fit check

Rapper A$AP Rocky discussed his relationship with Rihanna while stopping for a fit check with Mystery Fashionist at the Paris Fashion Week. An X user, No Jumper, shared a video on March 15, 2025, that showcased the rapper speaking about his bond with Rihanna.

"I'm gonna ride 'til the wheels fall off like she do. That's my dawg. That's my n*gga. That's my b*tch. That's my wife. That's my everything", A$AP Rocky remarked.

American rapper, Rakim Athelston Mayers, professionally known as A$AP Rocky, is famous for his trendsetting style, and influence on hip-hop culture. During the short interview, the 36-year-old answered several questions, including rating his outfit, naming five fashion items he couldn't live without, and his "favorite struggle meal."

A$AP Rocky talks about his relationship with Rihanna: source X/ @nojumper

Toward the end of the interview, the discussion shifted to A$AP Rocky's recent courthouse appearance in LA. The rapper was on trial after fellow rapper A$AP Relli, accused him of firing at him three or four times in 2021. However, he was acquitted of all charges in February 2025.

It is worth noting that during his trial appearances, A$AP Rocky's outfits had caught public attention. Praising his looks, the interviewer said to the rapper, "Talk about your courthouse fits though—it was going crazy!" The rapper responded by saying that he "just wanted to look presentable," and "needed to represent" himself in his looks.

The conversation then touched on Rihanna, whom Mystery Fashionist had previously interviewed. A$AP Rocky expressed appreciation for the platform for interviewing both him and his long-time partner. He said that he liked what they were doing, adding that it was "dope what you did with [my] girl."

"It's a pleasure to talk to you as well. I like what you're doing over there bro. I appreciate you having me on your platform. It was dope what you did with my girl," the rapper added.

The interviewer recalled how humble the global superstar had been during her interview. He added that keeping good people around one "keeps you good," stating that Rihanna was "straight humbleness," and he said that he got the same vibe from Rocky as well.

Rocky agreed, reiterating his commitment to the Umbrella singer, not just as the mother of his children but as his partner and confidante, calling her his "everything."

A$AP Rocky shares his feelings about Rihanna, calls her "The One" during interview

95th Academy Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

A$AP Rocky has never held back when expressing his love for Rihanna. In a May 19, 2021 interview with GQ, he reaffirmed his feelings, calling her "The love of my life", "My lady", and "The One."

“I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” he said at the time.

A$AP Rocky and Robyn Rihanna Fenty first met in 2012 and were close friends for over a decade. Their friendship blossomed as they collaborated on multiple projects, including Rihanna's 2013 Diamonds World Tour and Rocky's 2013 music video, Fashion Killa.

People Magazine confirmed the rapper's relationship with Rihanna in an article published on November 30, 2020. Since then, the couple has made multiple public appearances together and also have two sons. Their first son, RZA Athelston, was born in May 2022. Their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, was born in August 2023.

In the 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky spoke about how being with the singer changed his perspective on love. When asked what it was like to be in a relationship, he said that it was "so much better" since he had "The One."

“So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," the rapper added.

The singer, too, has praised Rocky for his authenticity and support. She reflected on their dynamic in an April 12, 2022, interview with Vogue. Rihanna said that there was no "pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t" in their relationship. She added that it was just the two of them living, noting that she felt like she can "do any part of life by his side."

Currently, the couple is focused on raising their two sons while juggling their respective careers, Rihanna with her Fenty empire and upcoming music, and Rocky with his fashion ventures and new music projects.

