"Bros never dropping it" — Netizens react to A$AP Rocky saying "You gon' get me beat up out here" when asked about album release

On March 11, The People Gallery shared a clip of A$AP Rocky in a brief interview. In the beginning of the video, Rocky is seen flaunting his outfit that he wore at the Miu Miu Fall/winter 2025 fashion show. Amid other questions, the interviewer eventually asked Rocky about his upcoming album.

The interviewer went on to ask about the release date of the album in question, Don't Be Dumb, to which the rapper responded by saying:

"Man, don't do me like that bro... Listen don't make me do that right now. You're going to get me beat up out here."

This clip went viral on the internet, with fans expressing their reactions on social media platforms like X. One of the accounts that posted this clip on X was @Kurrco which garnered more than 50K views as well as 1,200 likes.

A user (@riveramichael13) tweeted:

"Bros never dropping it lmao."

Another user wrote on X:

"Carti and asap should just retire and go to Cuba together they serve no purpose in the music community."

"This album is never coming out is it?" wondered a netizen.

"Sigh… we never getting this album," wrote another one.

A lot of other netizens had a similar point of view, and believed that the album was never going to be released. A user tweeted:

"We never getting this sh*t man."

"A$AP DROP THE ALBUM ASAP," stated another one.

"The album I want the most is never coming," added a tweet.

Don't Be Dumb was initially set o release in August 2024 which got delayed and is yet to come out.

A$AP Rocky stated that multiple leaks and sample clearances has led to delayed release of Don't Be Dumb

As said before, A$AP Rocky's album, Don't Be Dumb was set to release last year in August, but the date had been deferred. In his Billboard cover story which was dropped on August 22, 2024, Rocky revealed that he was going to push the date further. In a tweet, dated August 22, the rapper wrote:

"LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT."

According to Hypebeast, the album was first announced in December 2022. However, it is yet to be released as of March 2025.

Notably, this would be A$AP Rocky's fourth studio album after Testing, which was dropped back in May 2018. Some singles from this album have been dropped, including Highjack, Tailor Swif, and Ruby Rosary.

