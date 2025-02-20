"Drop it this friday” - Fans react as ASAP Rocky seemingly teases 'DON'T BE DUMB' release immediately after not guilty verdict in civil lawsuit

Immediately following a not-guilty verdict on two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, ASAP Rocky spared no time in switching his focus back to music.

Today (February 20), popular hip-hop news account, Wost, uploaded a screenshot of ASAP Rocky's X account, that allegedly confirmed the official cover art and release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, DON'T BE DUMB.

"NO WAY HE ANNOUNCED IT THAT FAST WTF," Wost's tweet read.

The alleged tweet, which has since gone viral, claimed the highly anticipated LP is expected to be released on March 7, 2025.

While there is no evidence of Rocky ever posting this announcement, the rapper did post a tweet on Wednesday (February 19) that built fan speculation around the release of his upcoming album.

The project has been delayed multiple times since its original planned release schedule in August 2024, which he spoke about in length during an exclusive interview with Dazed magazine last year, stating:

"I think my fans can expect the unexpected with me. I got a chance to reassess the bit and do some finishing touches before we actually put it out" - A$AP Rocky confirmed.

Given the project's consistent delays, ASAP Rocky's latest tweet seemingly had his fanbase ecstatic, building on the excitement that followed his not-guilty verdict on February 19, 2025.

More reactions followed from fans sharing their excitement over the rapper supposedly starting the rollout for his upcoming fourth studio album.

"This might be one of the most insane rollouts of all time," a fan suggested.

"Say it’s finally time no more excuses bruh," said a fan.

"GENERATIONAL ROLL OUT," said another.

"DON'T BE DUMB AND MISS OUT ON THIS PERFECT ALBUM ROLLOUT OPPORTUNITY," a fan cited.

Many fans congratulated ASAP Rocky on his not-guilty verdict while sharing their anticipation for the release of DON'T BE DUMB.

"Easy win. Anyone who thought you'd be guilty knows nothing about the court system," a fan claimed.

"I F**KING LOVE YOUUUUUU CONGRATS BROTHER. ALBUM DROPPING SOOONNNNN," praised another.

"Bro beat the case and finna lock in," a fan stated.

Metro Boomin likely to feature on ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album ‘DON’T BE DUMB’

While fans have been waiting on receiving ASAP Rocky's fourth studio album, DON'T BE DUMB, for over five years, the rapper's latest tweets have caused a massive increase in fan engagement over the project's release.

Producer and frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, who included ASAP Rocky as a feature in his 2024 collaborative album with Future, We Still Don't Trust You, is expected to be included on DON'T BE DUMB's tracklist.

On Show Of Hands, Flacko seemingly took shots at Drake, adding fuel to what would come to be known as The 2024 Rap Beef.

Following Rocky's tweet on Wednesday, Metro Boomin took to X to share a tweet that mirrored Flacko's X post, hinting at his involvement in producing DON'T BE DUMB.

According to HNHH, Metro contributed to the production of several records included in DON'T BE DUMB, many of which were leaked in their entirety online. Popular unreleased collaborations on this album include records like Everything You Want, Gradually, and Masquerade.

ASAP Rocky has stated multiple times that leaks are the primary reason why his album has been delayed, sitting down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2024, stating:

"Most of the songs that I be performing and sh*t like that. Motherf*ckers leak it. And once it's leaked, it's just like, nah, it's not on the project I might perform [them] here and there. But if it's leaked, it is what it is"

While initial fan reports suggested that Metro Boomin would not make it on the official tracklist for DON'T BE DUMB, the producer's recent tweet seemingly confirms and assures fans of his inclusion in ASAP Rocky's highly anticipated fourth studio album.

