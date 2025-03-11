BTS’ Jungkook received gratitude messages from several artists, including Frex, Aqualina, THEHONESTGUY, and more, as he shared their songs on his Instagram. On March 9, 2025, Jungkook was on a song suggestion spree through his Instagram page @bowwow_bam, which is dedicated to his dog, Bam.

As the singer is known to share updates on his dog through this page, it was surprising for many that he shared song recommendations. The songs gained fans’ attention, and they flocked to music service platforms to give it a listen.

As soon as the song Oxford Circus went viral on social media, Los Angeles artist Frex took to X to share her reaction.

“Holy s**t i just woke up to see that jungkook from bts shared oxford circus on his IG story?????”- Frex via X.

Besides Frex, Aqualina, also known by her real name Sarah Lee, revealed being a fan of the BTS member on her Instagram stories. She was surprised to learn that her favorite artists listened to and suggested her song 'among the clouds'. She said:

“I’m speechless hahahah. I love this man and you’re telling me he listened to my MUSIC. I USED TO WATCH VIDS OF YOU DANCING TO EVERY DANCE BREAK IN YOUR SONGS SIR”

Fans were delighted to see the artists’ reactions to seeing their songs on the Seven singer’s recommendation. They further showcased their love for Jungkook for being supportive towards other musicians.

"He really uplifts and heals the world," a fan said.

Fan react as Frex and Aqualina express gratitude to Jungkook for recommending their songs (Image Via X/@_partyyeah97)

"It makes me really happy that he supports small artists, he uses his influence in such a good way. I love him so much," a fan added.

"Jungkok recommending small artists and using small brands is just so heartwarming, you don't understand how this makes difference for them," a user stated.

Fans continued to mention the reasons why they love Jungkook.

"The Jungkook effect is real & it’s powerful. Artist know the impact he can have and in their songs & are truly grateful," a netizen commented.

"Mood, my man always making his fellow artists so happy while recommending their songs and he's a life changer fr," a fan wrote.

"Jungkook is really one of a kind .......he is always supportive and encouraging towards others," a user mentioned.

THEHONESTGUY and Carlos Abril react to BTS’ Jungkook suggesting their songs through social media

BTS member Jungkook, who is currently fulfilling his national duties in the military, shared some songs on social media for fans to listen to. On March 9, Jungkook shared eight songs by different artists, including:

Let Me Know by Carlos Abril, Amelia, 9ICK

One Deep by Pimmie

Slauson by Pimmie

Oxford Circus by Frex

Hanging with You by THEHONESTGUY

Drama by Rex Orange County

Dramamine by Flawed Mangoes

Among the clouds by aqualina

Canadian singer Mubarak Adeyemi, known by his stage name THEHONESTGUY, thanked the Standing Next to You singer on Instagram. He said,

“Jungkook of @/bts.bighitofficial just posted my music @/bowwow_bam. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Spanish producer and singer-songwriter Carlos Abril learned that Jungkook shared his track Let Me Know featuring Amelia and 9ICK.

Carlos Abril shared an image of the BTS vocalist on Instagram with a finger heart pose.

He said:

“This wasn’t on my bingo card, but Jungkook of BTS likes this tune. Thanks for sharing @/bowwow_bam Madness lol.”

In other news, Jungkook is anticipated to be discharged from his military duties in June 2025 alongside his fellow group members RM, Suga, Jimin, and V.

