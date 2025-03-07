"Probably already plotting a 24hr live" — Fans joke about BTS' Jungkook's competitiveness as j-hope does a 12 hour Weverse live

BTS’ j-hope held a 12-hour livestreaming session, creating fun memories with fans online and garnering hilarious reactions. On March 6, j-hope turned Weverse live on and captured fans attention with different activities, including eating food, sleeping, doing his skincare routine, taking showers, and more, all within the span of 12 hours.

This live session evoked memories of watching the BTS maknae Jungkook holding Weverse live streaming sessions among online fans as they enjoyed j-hope’s live marathon. Before his military enlistment, Jungkook went viral on several occasions for his live videos, where he did Karaoke sessions, dish washing, laundry, and many other household chores.

BTS fans could not hold their laughter, creating imaginative scenarios of how Jungkook would react to j-hope’s live marathon. Fans made jokes on X, saying the Seven singer may get competitive and try to surpass the 12-hour live video.

"He probably already plotting a 24hr live."

Here are more reactions:

"Like if hobi really did have a 12 hr live just imagine what will Jungkook do once he gets out of military...oh he's gonna have 24 hrs live," a fan added.

"i’m actually surprised that the first bts member to go live for 12 hours straight is hobi and not jungkook," a user stated.

Fans continued to share hilarious reactions, mentioning scenarios where Jungkook would do a livestreaming session longer than j-hope.

"Hobi doing 12hrs is like jungkook opening the Pandora's box of all possibilities he could do live," a fan commented.

"Wait hobi is doing a 12-hour live? oh this cute little guy doesn't know what he's created and what kind of ideas he's planted in the mind of another cute little guy i know... watch jungkook start his own 24-hour live starting june 12th 0:01 (kst)," another fan commented.

"Hobi: i’m going live for twelve hours. jungkook the second he comes back: LET’S GO FOR THIRTEEN," a user stated.

Fans mentioned the activities Jungkook would do if he were to hold a 24-hour live session.

"Wait until jungkook finds out hobi went live for 12 hours, that man will NOT put us down for an entire week," a netizen mentioned.

"Jungkook is prolly planning a 24 hr live post military, Folding laundry, sleeping, cooking, karaoke... i mean we will get the whole package!," a user said.

"Jungkook’s competitive a** is gonna for 13 hours when he gets back," a fan said.

BTS’ j-hope’s 12-hour Weverse live session ahead of the Sweet Dreamland event

On March 6, 2025, BTS’ j-hope turned on Weverse live to spend 12 hours and 20 minutes with his fans doing trivial activities as he awaited the highly anticipated Sweet Dreamland event. The live streaming commenced at 11:10 pm KST and closed at 11:30 am KST, recording 26.9 million real-time views. During the livestreaming session, fans witnessed him eating ordered food and doing dance routines.

After getting up in the morning, the MORE singer did his skincare routine, checked the morning breakfast menu, showered, and got his makeup done. He then headed towards the venue of the Sweet Dreamland event.

This special event was held to celebrate the release of j-hope's latest single, Sweet Dreams, which was released at 2 pm KST on March 7, 2025, an hour after the event began.

Meanwhile, BTS’ j-hope will soon begin the American leg of the HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour on March 13, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.

