"Sobbing" — Fans emotional as BTS' j-hope mentions Suga at special event SWEET DRAMALAND

BTS’ j-hope recently mentioned Yoongi, aka Suga, alongside fellow group members, sparking excitement among fans. On February 7, 2025, j-hope held a special offline event, SWEET DREAMLAND, following the release of his latest song, Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer Miguel.

A clip from the event went viral on social media, showing j-hope expressing his wish to be reborn with a personality entirely opposite to his own. He mentioned Jin, V, and Jungkook. Although he picked Jin as the person he would want to be reborn, he also agreed with fans about the difference in his and Suga's personalities.

Fans were delighted to hear Suga's name being called by a BTS member, as they have been eagerly awaiting updates from him. Suga is currently fulfilling his national duties, reportedly as a social worker. The BTS rapper’s last update to fans was on August 25, 2024, when he addressed and apologized for the DUI incident.

Many fans took to social media to express their emotions. This moment was particularly significant, as it was allegedly the first time j-hope mentioned him at an event following the DUI case. One fan on X wrote:

"Sobbing."

"This made me tear up in miss my yoongi," a fan added.

"I've watched this clip too many times already his SMILE," a user stated.

Fans found j-hope's reaction endearing to Suga's name being called in the audience when he said he wished to be reborn as someone with a completely different personality.

"WE MISS YOONGI SO MUCH. LOOK AT HOBI’s Laugh it could cure your depression," a user said.

"YOONGI IS REAAALLL. Your girl is going through it, I’ll take what I can," a netizen mentioned.

"the crowd shouted yoongi's name loudly. the way hobi broke into the fondest laugh ever... yeah. this is perfect. this is love. this is everything," a fan wrote.

BTS fans mentioned that they missed the Agust D singer. Notably, with Suga's birthday approaching on March 9, many fans have been urging him to share an update about himself.

"The first time i heard yoongi’s name being said in a long long time oh my god hobi how i love you," a fan commented.

"Yoongi-ah are you seeing this how much army is missing you atleast say hi on your birthday @BTS_twt," another fan commented.

"I just know the members text yoongi and tell him how much we miss him," a netizen stated.

More about BTS j-hope’s latest song Sweet Dreams and Suga's military service

On Friday, March 2025, BTS’ j-hope dropped his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, on all major music service platforms worldwide. He also unveiled the official music video, directed by director Shin Ji-hoon of SOMEOFUZ, on the YouTube channel of the group.

He previously performed Sweet Dreams live for the first time at the inaugural concert of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul on February 28, 2025. j-hope is set to kickstart the American leg of the tour on March 13, 2025, with the first show in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Meanwhile, Suga began his military service on September 22, 2023, and has been completing the military conscription through an alternative position. As per the reports, the BTS rapper is working as a social worker and is expected to be discharged in 2025. Other members, including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are also expected to be discharged this year.

