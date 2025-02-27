“Taehyung’s friends working like managers”- Fans react as Park Hyung-sik recommends BTS' V to appear on TWICE's Nayeon's TRICK KODE

Park Hyung-sik recently recommended V to appear on Nayeon's show, TRICK KODE, creating excitement among fans of BTS and TWICE. On February 26, 2025, Park Hyung-sik appeared as a guest on the YouTube show hosted by Nayeon to promote his ongoing K-drama, Buried Hearts.

On TRICK KODE, Nayeon texts her mystery guest to learn about their identity, and this time it was the Hwarang actor. During their text conversation, after Nayeon shared the names of people she is close with, Park Hyung-sik said he was friends with V. Nayeon responded to this by saying she also wished to be close to the latter. She later asked the actor to recommend his friends to appear on her show.

Following the release of the episode, Park Hyung-sik took to his Instagram Stories to share his experience of participating in TRICK KODE. He also tagged the BTS vocalist, suggesting he go on the show. Since Park Hyung-sik lost the game after Nayeon easily recognized him, he requested V to avenge him next time.

On his Instagram Story, Park Hyung-sik wrote,

“If you say you're my friend, they'll take better care of you @thv I'm definitely not recommending it just bc I lost~ but I think you can win (avenge me)."

The Doctor Slump actor's Story and his conversation with Nayeon on TRICK KODE gained attention online, as fans shared their thoughts on the BTS member's potential appearance on the show.

“Taehyung’s friends working like managers and aunties for him," a fan said on X.

"If hyungsik gets nayeon and tae in the same room, i will owe him for life," one fan added.

"If taehyung rly guests on nayeon's show i will become the most annoying person on earth you will NEVER hear me shut up abt this," an X user stated.

Fans were delighted to see Park Hyung-sik showing his support for BTS' V.

"U know what’s funny about this…hyungsik just letting out his business to the world and tagged taehyung instead of texting him," a user commented.

"You thought you're the biggest taehyung misser until you find out about park hyungsik. I love them," another wrote.

"Taehyungie will forever be Park Hyungsik's little brother. Thank you hyungsik always loves our taehyung," a netizen mentioned.

Meanwhile, common fans of BTS and TWICE also showcased their enthusiasm to see V appear on Nayeon's TRICK KODE.

"Taehyung in nayeon’s show is gonna be interesting cause these two are good with mind games and smart," a fan stated.

"BANGTWICE INTERACTION CRUMBS I FEEL LIKE IM A VICTORIAN MAN SEEING A WOMAN’S ANKLES RN," a netizen wrote.

"What the hell... it's getting bigger?? What if V and Nayeon slide into each others dms..be frineds and give us a collab???" another commented.

About BTS and TWICE's past interactions: music shows, award ceremonies, and more

BTS debuted as a seven-member boy group in 2013 and TWICE debuted with nine female members in 2015. The two groups have since been seen in the same space on several occasions, including music shows like Inkigayo and Music Bank, award ceremonies, and the game show Idol Star Athletics Championships.

One of the moments that went viral on social media includes Kim Taehyung (V) singing and dancing during TWICE’s song Yes or Yes at the 2018 MBC X Genie Music Awards.

Furthermore, when BTS won the Artist of the Year Daesang at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards, the members could not hold their tears during their speech. Meanwhile, TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo were also seen crying hearing the septet's speech.

With the latest mention of BTS’ V on Nayeon’s TRICK KODE, several netizens now anticipate him to participate in the YouTube show. In other news, Kim Taehyung is expected to be relieved from his mandatory military duties in June 2025.

